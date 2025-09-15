Former Minister Maria Kiwanuka’s son Kyam Nsereko, to be buried on Wednesday, 17

The family of city businessman Mohan Kiwanuka and his wife, former Finance Minister and current Presidential Advisor Maria Kiwanuka, is set to bury their son Kyamukunguya Nsereko Kiwanuka on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at their burial grounds in Kiwatule, Kampala.

Late Nsereko’s remains arrived in the country yesterday evening from Washington D.C., United States, where he collapsed and died of a heart attack.

He died on September 2, 2025. Nsereko had just completed his Master’s Degree (Real Estate) from the University of Denver, USA. He also held a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Connecticut, USA. He was aged 34.

According to family sources, a post-mortem confirmed that Kyam died of a heart attack. He was discovered in his apartment after friends raised concern when he failed to report to work, something unusual for him.

“The TV was still on in the background, tuned to his favorite sports channel,” a source close to the family revealed. Kyam had recently completed his Master’s degree in Real Estate from the University of Denver after earlier obtaining a Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Connecticut. He had just passed probation at his new job in Finance, a milestone that greatly excited him”. A family source who preferred anonymity told Eagle Online

He added “He was ambitious and full of life. We know our Kyam is okay and that his Jaaja Kiwanu is looking after him,” a family member said in tribute.

“A vigil will be held on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at the family home in Kololo, starting at 6:00 p.m. Burial will follow the next day, Wednesday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. at the family burial grounds in Kiwatule, Kampala”.

Leveling of grounds for the car parking lot at Kiwatule burial grounds.

His passing comes barely a month after the family laid to rest his grandmother, Ms. Rhoda Kalema, a trailblazing Ugandan politician, adding to the family’s sorrow.

Kyam is remembered for his academic brilliance, humility and love for family and friends.

May his soul rest in peace.