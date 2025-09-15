EC confirms political party symbols and independent candidate options for 2026 elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially confirmed the symbols for political parties and independent candidates ahead of Uganda’s 2026 General Elections.

The revelation was made by Julius Mucunguzi, Electoral Commission spokesperson via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

He revealed, “Know the Political Parties on the Uganda Electoral Commission register and their symbols. Political Parties in Uganda are established by the Political Parties and Organizations Act of 2005, which came in after the country returned to the multiparty system following the referendum of 2005.”

He added, “Candidates running as Independents during the 2026 General Elections will choose from the following the Uganda Electoral Commission approved symbols. These will be picked by the aspirants on a first come, first served basis during nominations.”

Among the major parties, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) retains its iconic yellow bus, while the National Unity Platform (NUP) continues under the umbrella symbol. The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) sticks with the key, and the Democratic Party (DP) holds on to the hoe. Other notable symbols include a light bulb for the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), a peace sign for the Conservative Party (CP) and a tree representing the Democratic Front (DF).

The Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU) is represented by a microphone, the National Peasants’ Party (NPP) by a pen and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) by a lantern. The Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA) will campaign under a giraffe, while the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP) is symbolized by two hands holding the map of Uganda.

For independent candidates, the EC has curated a list of 20 everyday items as symbols designed to be easily recognizable and resonate with grassroots voters. These include a ball, banana, boat, book, borehole, candle, car, chair, clock, coffee, cup, house, jerrycan, kettle, megaphone, pot, radio, saucepan, table, and television.

The EC’s announcement is aimed at ensuring transparency and providing voters with clear visual cues on the ballot and helping citizens make informed choices in next year’s elections.