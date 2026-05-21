Official parliamentary vehicles withdrawn from Anita Among’s residence

Official parliamentary vehicles that were recovered by security officers from the residences of Speaker Anita Annet Among have now been returned to Parliament, in a development that separates state property from assets that remain under investigation.

The move comes days after a series of high profile security operations at residences associated with the former Speaker and later at Parliament itself, where investigators widened their inquiry from private holdings to records, vehicles and official facilities believed to be relevant to ongoing corruption related investigations.

The return of the vehicles does not signal the closure of the inquiry. Instead, investigators are understood to be distinguishing between assets belonging to Parliament and property whose ownership, source of funding and use remain under scrutiny.

The vehicles returned to Parliament are expected to remain available for institutional operations while investigations continue on other recovered items.

Security teams earlier carried out coordinated searches at residences in Nakasero and Kigo before extending operations to offices within Parliament.

Investigators accessed the Speaker’s office and other administrative offices to collect documents and electronic records considered relevant to the inquiry. The operations marked one of the rare occasions in recent years where security agencies openly conducted investigative activity inside the parliamentary precinct.

According to information emerging from the investigations, officers recovered documents relating to financial transactions, company ownership records, electronic devices, land files and a fleet of motor vehicles for verification.

Investigators are said to be examining whether some assets correspond with declared income, official records and lawful acquisition procedures.

Public attention has particularly focused on luxury vehicles recovered during the operation, including a 2025 Rolls Royce Cullinan, estimated in local reports to be worth between Shs3.4 billion and Shs3.6 billion. The vehicle was reportedly removed from one of the properties and taken into custody as investigators seek to establish purchase details, registration records and ownership history.

Investigators are also understood to have examined other premium vehicles, among them a high end Mercedes Benz whose estimated market value has been reported in hundreds of millions of shillings depending on specification and import valuation. Officials have not publicly released a complete inventory or official valuation of all vehicles recovered during the operation.

The inquiry traces back to formal complaints submitted to oversight authorities seeking examination of wealth declarations and asset accumulation connected to the former Speaker.

The Inspectorate of Government later confirmed that the matter had progressed into active investigations under existing legal procedures.

No criminal charges have been announced and no court determination has been made regarding ownership or liability over any of the assets recovered. Authorities maintain that investigations are continuing and findings will determine the next course of action.