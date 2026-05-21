Museveni officiates POATE 2026 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, rallies support for tourism-led growth

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has opened the 10th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2026 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, reaffirming government’s commitment to making tourism a central pillar of Uganda’s economic transformation and global competitiveness.

The annual tourism showcase, organised by the Uganda Tourism Board, has brought together international buyers, investors, exhibitors, tour operators, hospitality leaders, media practitioners and tourism stakeholders from across the world to experience and promote Uganda’s diverse tourism offering.

Held under the theme “Wanderlust,” this year’s edition runs from May 21 to May 23, 2026, and is expected to deepen Uganda’s international tourism reach while opening new opportunities for trade, investment and destination marketing.

Addressing delegates at the opening ceremony, Museveni emphasised the importance of tourism in generating employment, attracting investment and increasing foreign exchange earnings, noting that the sector remains one of Uganda’s strongest opportunities for broad based economic growth.

His participation at POATE 2026 signalled continued government backing for efforts aimed at expanding Uganda’s tourism industry and increasing the country’s visibility among international travellers and investors.

Over the years, Uganda has moved beyond traditional wildlife promotion and widened its tourism appeal to include culture, conferences, hospitality, adventure experiences, faith tourism and domestic travel.

Branded globally as the Pearl of Africa, Uganda continues to market its unique combination of wildlife, cultural heritage, scenic landscapes and hospitality experiences to strengthen its position among Africa’s leading travel destinations.

Industry players attending the expo said the event offers an important platform for connecting local tourism operators with global markets while creating opportunities for partnerships and long term investment.

The event also reinforces Uganda’s ambition to grow its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions segment, with Munyonyo increasingly becoming a preferred venue for regional and international gatherings.

Beyond exhibition spaces, POATE 2026 will feature business engagements, destination showcases and networking sessions aimed at converting international interest into visitor arrivals and stronger tourism revenues.

As the expo continues over the next three days, attention will now turn to how Uganda translates the conversations and partnerships formed at Munyonyo into sustained growth for one of its most promising sectors.