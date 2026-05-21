Speke Resort Munyonyo to host Pan African Convention of royals, investors and diaspora leaders tomorrow 

Speke Resort Munyonyo and the Kololo National Ceremonial Grounds will, from tomorrow, host the Pan African gathering, a five-day convention aimed at strengthening African unity, investment, culture, and diaspora cooperation.

The convention, running from May 21-25 in Kampala, will bring together delegates from across Africa and the diaspora for a series of high-profile events, including the 8th AIDO Conference, the Royal Summit, the Pan African Diaspora Economic and Investment Forum, the Pan African Impact Awards, and the 63rd African Liberation Day celebrations.

The gathering is intended to deepen continental partnerships, promote economic transformation and celebrate Africa’s cultural identity and shared heritage at a time when calls for stronger African cooperation continue to grow.

Activities will begin tomorrow with an Inter University Symposium on Pan Africanism and reparations, where students, scholars and delegates are expected to discuss Africa’s historical journey, justice and the future of the continent.

The opening day will later climax with Karibu Night at the Ndere Cultural Centre, an evening expected to showcase African culture, entertainment and hospitality while giving delegates an opportunity to network and connect.

On May 22, the focus will shift to Speke Resort Munyonyo for the Pan African Diaspora Economic, Business and Investment Forum, which will centre on trade, tourism, innovation, enterprise and investment opportunities aimed at driving Africa’s growth and prosperity.

The convention will continue on May 23 with the Royal Summit and Banquet, bringing together cultural leaders and distinguished delegates for discussions on heritage, leadership and cultural diplomacy.

The day will later conclude with the Pan African Impact Awards and Royal Banquet to honour individuals and organisations making significant contributions to Pan African development.

May 24 is reserved for reflection, networking, and cultural tours across Kampala City. Delegates are expected to participate in bilateral engagements and visits to historical and cultural sites around the capital.

The convention will finally conclude on May 25 at the Kololo National Ceremonial Grounds during the 63rd African Liberation Day celebrations, an event expected to highlight the spirit of African solidarity, dignity, unity, and shared destiny.

The gathering will further position Uganda as an important destination for Pan-African dialogue, cultural diplomacy, tourism, and international cooperation.