Ghanaian national admits role in $100m online romance scam

A Ghanaian national has pleaded guilty in the United States to participating in a large international fraud scheme that targeted vulnerable victims through online romance scams and business email compromises, stealing more than $100 million.

The announcement was made by Jay Clayton, who said Derrick Van Yeboah, also known as “Van,” admitted his role before Arun Subramanian in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Van Yeboah pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his involvement in an international criminal network that defrauded individuals and businesses across the United States.

“Derrick Van Yeboah pled guilty today to a massive criminal scheme targeting elderly men and women in online romance scams. Many New Yorkers search for companionship online, and no one deserves to have their vulnerability met with fraud and theftClayton said in a statement.

He added,“Van Yeboah cruelly exploited those vulnerabilities for over $10 million in illicit profit. Today’s plea is a reminder to be vigilant online especially on dating websites. Never give money to someone you just met and if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

According to court documents and public filings, Van Yeboah was part of a criminal organization largely based in Ghana that conducted romance scams and business email compromise schemes against victims throughout the United States.

Investigators say members of the network created fake online identities to deceive victims, many of whom were elderly men and women seeking companionship online. After building trust, the scammers convinced victims to send money or assist in transferring funds obtained from other victims.

Authorities said the syndicate also targeted businesses through email compromise schemes, tricking companies into wiring funds to accounts controlled by the fraud network.

In total, the criminal enterprise is believed to have stolen and laundered more than $100 million from dozens of victims, with much of the money later transferred to West Africa.

Prosecutors said Van Yeboah personally carried out several romance scams by impersonating romantic partners online and is being held responsible for more than $10 million obtained from victims through the scheme.

Van Yeboah, 40, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the charge. He has also agreed to pay restitution and forfeiture totaling $10,149,429.17.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 3, 2026, before Judge Subramanian.

Clayton commended the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating the case and also acknowledged the support of authorities in Ghana and the U.S. Department of Justice Office of International Affairs.

The case is being handled by prosecutors from the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin Mead and Mitzi Steiner.