National Lotteries and Gaming Board urges media to amplify message on underage gambling ban

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has called on journalists to support efforts aimed at protecting minors from gambling by widely disseminating information about the country’s gaming laws.

During an engagement with members of the media, officials from the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board emphasised that the provisions governing gaming activities in Uganda are strictly enforced and cannot be negotiated.

“The provisions of the law are non-negotiable. For instance, minors are prohibited from accessing all forms of gaming, whether online or land-based,”officials from the Board said.

They urged journalists to play an active role in raising public awareness about the legal restrictions and the dangers associated with underage gambling.

“The support of the media in disseminating this information is important to all stakeholders,”the team added.

The regulator is mandated to supervise, license and regulate all gaming and betting activities in Uganda under the Lotteries and Gaming Act, with a key focus on ensuring responsible gaming and protecting vulnerable groups from the risks associated with gambling.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that underage gambling is illegal and that operators who allow minors into gaming premises or onto betting platforms risk facing penalties, including suspension or revocation of licences.

The Board has also intensified enforcement operations across the country, targeting illegal gaming machines and unlicensed betting centres in an effort to ensure compliance with the law and safeguard the public.

The continued collaboration with the media, law enforcement agencies and communities is critical to maintaining a safe and responsible gaming environment in Uganda.