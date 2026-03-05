National Lotteries and Gaming Board champions player protection as Africa’s gaming industry matures

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), Denis Mudene joined senior gaming regulators across Africa this week in a panel discussion titled “Regulating Africa: Putting the Player First.”

The forum set new benchmarks for modern gaming solutions that aim to balance strong player protection with sustainable sector growth.

“The key point is that Africa’s gaming industry is no longer emerging. It’s maturing and with that maturity comes responsibility. The solution lies in evidence‑led policy,” Mr. Mudene emphasized.

Panelists highlighted the rapid evolution of gaming technologies and the need for regulatory frameworks that safeguard consumers while encouraging innovation. The discussion also stressed the importance of data‑driven policies to ensure operators maintain ethical standards and protect vulnerable players.

The event underscored the role of collaborative efforts among regulators in harmonizing rules and strengthening supervisory mechanisms across African markets, promoting both investor confidence and fair play.

Mr. Mudene’s participation reaffirms the NLGRB’s commitment to adopting global best practices and positioning Uganda as a leader in responsible gaming on the continent.