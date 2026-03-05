Parliament demands full accountability of Departed Asians’ properties from Custodian Board

Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has ordered the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB) to produce a complete inventory of all properties under its management, including those repossessed, valued or sold.

The directive came on Wednesday during a grilling session where Executive Secretary George William Bizibu appeared before COSASE to respond to concerns raised in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

Lawmakers expressed frustration that, despite repeated government directives, the board still lacks a comprehensive asset register. COSASE warned that the absence of a verified list exposes properties to mismanagement, illegal allocations, and potential loss of revenue.

“The committee expects a full account of all properties, including those donated or allocated by the Minister, to ensure transparency and proper oversight,”COSASE members instructed.

The DAPCB is responsible for managing assets left behind by Asians expelled from Uganda in 1972, which include land, businesses and residential properties across towns like Kampala, Jinja, Masaka, and Iganga. Despite decades of management, audits reveal persistent gaps in documentation, record keeping, and verification of ownership, leading to disputes and allegations of misappropriation.

The Auditor General’s report highlighted that some properties already sold were still listed on the board’s books, while several government ministries and agencies occupying these properties have accumulated rental arrears amounting to billions of shillings.

COSASE members also raised concerns that some properties may have been transferred using questionable documents, including powers of attorney of dubious authenticity. Lawmakers warned that failure to maintain accurate records could result in costly legal battles and further compromise the board’s accountability.

Bizibu acknowledged the shortcomings but assured the committee that efforts are underway to compile a verified register and reconcile existing records. COSASE has set a deadline for the board to present the complete inventory, signaling that Parliament will maintain close oversight over these historically significant assets.

The scrutiny comes amid renewed calls for transparency and accountability in the management of departed Asians’ properties, which have long been entangled in legal disputes, contested ownership claims, and allegations of irregular disposals.