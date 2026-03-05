90 suspects arrested in joint security operations across Kampala Metropolitan

Security agencies under the Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) have arrested 90 suspects during a series of coordinated operations targeting criminal gangs across the Kampala Metropolitan area.

According to police, the joint security operations conducted on Thursday, March 5, 2026, were aimed at cracking down on rising cases of robbery, narcotics trafficking, and theft in several parts of the city and its surrounding districts.

Police said the suspects were apprehended during intelligence-led raids carried out by a combined team of police officers and other security agencies. The operations focused on areas previously identified as crime hotspots within the metropolitan region.

Authorities noted that a number of exhibits were recovered during the operations, including suspected narcotic substances and items believed to have been stolen from victims during robbery incidents.

KMP officials said the arrests form part of ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle criminal networks that have been terrorising residents and businesses in Kampala and neighbouring areas.

“The joint operations are intended to restore public confidence and ensure that criminals operating within the metropolitan area are brought to justice,” police said in a statement.

The suspects are currently being detained at various police stations across the Kampala Metropolitan area as investigations continue. Police added that those found culpable will be formally charged and arraigned before court.

Security agencies have also urged members of the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement by providing timely information that can help in the fight against crime.

Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order and warned individuals involved in criminal activities that security operations will continue across the region.