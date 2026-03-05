Mbarara High School OBs petition ministry over poor performance

March 5, 2026-Mbarara – Former students of Mbarara High School have petitioned the Ministry of Education and Sports, expressing deep concern over the school’s declining academic performance, questionable governance, and alleged mismanagement of school land.

In the petition, the alumni highlighted what they describe as a “worrying drop” in student results over the past few years, coupled with irregularities in the administration of the school’s resources. The group also raised concerns about the current Board of Governors, urging the ministry to carry out an independent review of its composition and oversight.



“The reputation of Mbarara High School as a centre of academic excellence is at stake,” the petition reads. “We call for urgent action to safeguard the institution’s integrity, ensure proper management, and protect the school’s land assets.”

The alumni are demanding the appointment of an independent team to investigate their claims, as well as recommendations for reforms to restore the school’s standards.

Attempts to reach school officials for comment were unsuccessful, but sources indicate that the Board of Governors is aware of the petition and is expected to respond to the Ministry in the coming days.

This comes amid broader concerns about the management of public schools in the region, where oversight challenges have increasingly drawn scrutiny from alumni and parent groups.