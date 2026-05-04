Gov’t proposes major salary boost for arts teachers and primary school administrators

Monday, May 4, 2026 | Kampala-The Government has proposed a substantial increase in salaries for arts teachers and primary school administrators, in a move aimed at improving welfare, boosting morale, and strengthening service delivery in the education sector.



Under the proposed structure, primary school headteachers are expected to earn Shs1.5 million per month, up from Shs980,000. Deputy headteachers will also benefit from the adjustment, with their monthly pay set to rise from Shs773,000 to Shs1.3 million.



Education officials say the revision is part of broader efforts to address long-standing concerns over salary disparities and to enhance motivation among staff in government-aided schools.

A senior official in the education sector, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the proposal reflects government’s recognition of the critical role played by school administrators.

“We are working towards a more balanced and motivating pay structure that reflects the responsibilities carried by headteachers and their deputies,” the official said.

Teachers have welcomed the proposal cautiously, describing it as a positive step but urging government to ensure timely implementation.

“This is good news, but we have heard promises before. What matters now is implementation, not just figures on paper,” said a primary school teacher in Wakiso District.

“If this increase is implemented fully, it will improve our morale and reduce the financial pressure many headteachers face in managing schools,” another teacher noted.

Education stakeholders have in the past repeatedly called for improved remuneration, arguing that better pay is key to reducing absenteeism, improving performance, and retaining qualified teachers, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

However, critical details such as the funding mechanism and implementation timeline have not yet been fully disclosed, leaving uncertainty among education workers awaiting official confirmation.

The government is expected to provide further clarity in upcoming budget speeches and policy statements, where the full scope of the proposed salary reforms is likely to be outlined.