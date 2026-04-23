Dr Lawrence Muganga rallies Ugandans for tomorrow’s blood donation drive at Victoria University

Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga, has called on the public to turn up in large numbers for a blood donation drive set for tomorrow, April 24, at the university.

Drawing from a personal experience, Muganga recounted the difficulty his family faced while searching for blood for his mother during her admission at Kampala Hospital and said the situation exposed the gaps in blood availability.

“In life, there are so many things that we share that make us the same… and that thing runs in our veins, and that is blood,” he said.

He explained that blood remains one of the most critical yet scarce resources in times of need, especially for patients with rare blood groups.

“Blood is something that is scarce when everyone needs it. I have seen that firsthand,” Muganga added.

According to Muganga, his mother required AB negative blood, one of the rarest types, making it extremely difficult to secure in time.

“We looked everywhere, and it was very, very scarce to get. These blood banks called upon very kind, selfless people. They showed up and donated blood to save my mom,”he said.

He acknowledged the role played by voluntary donors, noting that their intervention provided critical support during a difficult time.

“Much as she passed on, the best people out there donated the blood that we needed,”he said.

Muganga emphasized that many Ugandans continue to face similar situations, particularly accident victims and patients battling life-threatening illnesses.

“As I speak, there are so many people who need blood in this country,”he said.

He stressed that the solution lies in collective responsibility, urging individuals to donate blood whenever possible.

“But we are lucky that we can solve that problem by simply donating what we have most,” Muganga added.

The drive, organised in partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Service, will run throughout the day at Victoria University and is open to the public.

“So I am calling upon every human being in this country who cares about others… because tomorrow it could be me, the other day it could be you,”he said.

Muganga also revealed that the event will mark his 40th time donating blood, describing it as a milestone in his personal commitment to saving lives.

“I am happy to let you know that that day will be my fortieth time donating blood, a cause I am proud to carry forward,”he said.

He reiterated that blood donation remains the only way to ensure a steady supply for those in need.

“Blood has no substitute. When it is needed, it can only come from people willing to give. Today it might be someone else. Tomorrow it could be me or you,”Muganga said.

The university calls on students, staff and members of the public to participate in the exercise in order to strengthen community response to blood shortages.