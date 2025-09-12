Kampala Standard welcomes Ms Danmark Stine as new supervisor for lower primary and nursery

Kyanja-based Kampala Standard Nursery and Primary School has announced the appointment of Miss Danmark P. Stine as the new Supervisor for the Lower Primary (P1 & P2) and Nursery sections in a bid to strengthen the school’s commitment to better education.

Revealing the appointment to parents and guardians, the school proprietor, Dr Aggrey Kyobuguzi expressed excitement about the new addition to the team.

“We’re pleased to introduce Miss Danmark P. Stine as our new Supervisor for Lower Primary and Nursery. Miss Stine brings technical expertise, experience, and a passion for pupil development,” Dr. Kyobuguzi said.

He emphasized that Miss Stine’s knowledge of both national and international curricula coupled with her proven track record in credible institutions locally and globally would elevate the school’s standards.

“With her expertise, we anticipate her contributions will enrich our teaching methods and further enhance the learning experience for our pupils,” he added.

Kampala Standard P/S positions itself as a forward-thinking, child-centered institution, committed to nurturing children academically, socially and emotionally. The school focuses on providing a supportive and inclusive environment where learners are equipped with knowledge, skills and values necessary for success in today’s world.

The school prides itself on small class sizes, allowing for personalized attention. “Our intimate learning environment ensures that every pupil is supported according to their unique needs, creating a space where they can flourish academically, socially, and emotionally,” the school statement noted.

Kampala Standard’s dedicated team of highly qualified teachers, supportive staff and enthusiastic volunteers work together to foster a nurturing and enriching learning environment.

Founded by Kentim Group as a demonstration school for Kentim University’s Faculty of Education, the institution benefits from the leadership of Dr. Aggrey Kyobuguzi, a business development consultant with experience in Uganda and the United Kingdom alongside education expert Madam Apophia Arinaitwe.

The school is committed to providing exceptional education from Kindergarten to Primary 7 (P7) and ensuring that every child reaches their full potential.