Two dead, several injured as Tausi bus–Toyota Noah collide on Mbarara–Bushenyi highway

Bushenyi-March 5, 2026-Two people have died on the spot, and several others sustained injuries following a fatal road crash involving a passenger bus and a Toyota Noah along the Mbarara–Bushenyi Road in Rwentuuha Town Council, Bushenyi District.

The accident occurred when a Tausi bus that was travelling from Kampala to Bushenyi District collided head-on with a Noah vehicle carrying several passengers. The impact of the crash left three occupants dead instantly, while others were left with serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses say the collision happened in the evening hours, causing panic among road users and residents in the area. Residents rushed to the scene to help pull survivors from the wreckage before emergency teams arrived.

Police and rescue teams later transported the injured victims to nearby health facilities for medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the mortuary pending identification and postmortem examinations.

Preliminary reports suggest that the crash may have been caused by reckless driving, although investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact cause of the accident.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, especially along the busy Mbarara–Bushenyi highway, which has in the past recorded several road accidents.

More details about the identities of the deceased and injured victims are expected to be released after police complete their investigations.