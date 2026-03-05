Ruparelia Foundation to hold free eye camp at Bukedea Teaching Hospital in honour of Rajiv Ruparelia

Hundreds of patients from eastern and northern Uganda are expected to benefit from a free eye treatment camp scheduled to take place later this month at Bukedea Teaching Hospital.

The three-day medical outreach, organised by the Ruparelia Foundation in partnership with specialists from Mulago National Referral Hospital and C-Care, will run from March 27 to March 29.

The camp is being held in honour of tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s late son Rajiv Ruparelia, with organisers saying the initiative reflects his legacy of service and compassion toward communities in need.

During the outreach, patients will receive free eye examinations, cataract screenings, reading glasses and children’s spectacles, while cataract surgeries will also be conducted for selected cases.

Organisers say the initiative is aimed at improving access to specialized eye care particularly for residents in rural areas where such services remain limited.

“This outreach is intended to bring quality eye care services closer to communities that often struggle to access specialised treatment. Through this camp, we hope to restore sight and improve the quality of life for many people,”the organisers said.

Medical teams from Mulago National Referral Hospital and C-Care will carry out detailed eye assessments and identify patients requiring further treatment or surgery.

The cataracts remain one of the leading causes of preventable blindness in Uganda with many patients unable to access treatment due to financial constraints and limited availability of specialists outside major urban centres.

This program will enable early diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions which is critical in preventing avoidable blindness.

The organisers have invited residents from Bukedea District, Soroti District, Mbale District, Gulu District, Lira District, Tororo District and Kapchorwa District to attend the camp.

The initiative is the group’s community program aimed at improving access to healthcare, education and social services across the country.

“This is about giving people the opportunity to regain their sight and live more productive lives. A simple eye procedure can transform someone’s future,”the organisers added.

Residents experiencing vision problems have been encouraged to report to Bukedea Teaching Hospital during the three-day camp to receive free services.