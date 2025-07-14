TLG Group donates borehole and supplies to Naguru residents in honour of Rajiv Ruparelia

In a gesture of compassion and corporate responsibility, TLG Group, a Ugandan premium property developer, has donated a borehole and essential supplies to residents of Naguru in memory of the late Rajiv Ruparelia.

The donation, made during a heartfelt community outreach in Naguru’s Police Barracks Village included clean water access and household supplies, benefiting hundreds of families. The event was spearheaded by officials from TLG Group and was marked by an emotional tribute to Rajiv Ruparelia, who passed away in May 2024.

“This act of generosity honours Rajiv’s enduring legacy of philanthropy and dedication to bettering lives,” read a statement by the company. “We are proud to stand with the Ruparelia Foundation to bring this community much-needed relief and hope.”

The borehole, drilled to serve the densely populated and water-stressed Naguru II community, was officially handed over amid gratitude and praise from local leaders and residents. TLG officials emphasized that this initiative was not just about infrastructure, but a heartfelt contribution to uplift the vulnerable.

Among those in attendance were Rajiv’s mother, Jyotsna Ruparelia, his brother, Rajan Ruparelia, and TLG Group Executive Director Nicole Kalungi. The family reaffirmed their commitment to philanthropy and community support, with Rajan Ruparelia noting:

“Rajiv lived for the people. His mission was always to give, to uplift. This borehole is a symbol of the light he brought into people’s lives.”

The donated borehole is expected to ease the strain on Naguru residents, particularly women and children who face daily challenges accessing safe water. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), nearly 70% of urban dwellers in informal settlements like Naguru rely on unsafe or distant water sources, often paying exorbitant fees for water.

Local resident Susan Akello shared,“We’ve struggled for years. Water is life, and this gift is a blessing. It’s something Rajiv would have done himself.”

The event also featured the distribution of assorted relief items including sugar, soap, rice, flour, and sanitary towels. Volunteers from the Ruparelia Foundation and TLG Group joined hands to ensure efficient delivery and engagement with beneficiaries.

Water scarcity remains a critical issue in Uganda, with Kampala’s urban poor among the hardest hit. The World Bank estimates that over 7 million Ugandans lack access to safe drinking water, and women and girls are disproportionately affected.

A recent Water Aid report noted that residents in informal settlements like Naguru often spend up to 22% of their monthly income on water, a figure far beyond the UN-recommended threshold of 3%.

This initiative is part of TLG Group’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which includes regular community engagement and infrastructure support. It also affirms the ongoing work of the Rajiv Ruparelia Foundation, committed to education, healthcare and humanitarian causes across Uganda.

“Rajiv may be gone, but his vision lives on,” said Nicole Kalungi. “We will continue to honour him through action and impact.”