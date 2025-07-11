Stream East Platform launched to propel East African cinema to global audiences

A new chapter in East African cinema has been written with the official launch of Stream East, a seamless digital streaming platform designed to bring regional films to global audiences. The platform was unveiled at Esella Country Hotel in Najjera during a high-profile summit attended by film leaders, cultural stakeholders and government officials from across the region.

The Stream East platform, developed under the one-year Revitalizing the Film Industry for Livelihood Enhancement (REFILE) project worth $100,000, aims to empower filmmakers across East Africa to showcase their work, improve content quality, and generate revenue through digital distribution.

“This platform will serve as a vital space for showcasing our stories, connecting creators to new audiences, and creating new income streams for film professionals,” said Ms. Naumo Juliana Akoryo, Commissioner for Culture and Family Affairs, speaking on behalf of Mr. Aggrey Kibenge, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Stream East is part of a regional initiative supported by the International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD) under UNESCO. Uganda joins seven other countries — Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Zambia, Malawi, and Zanzibar in embracing this collaborative platform.

During the four-day summit leading up to the launch, delegates from the eight participating countries exchanged expertise and laid the groundwork for regional integration in the film sector. A major outcome was the signing of the East Africa Filmmakers’ Pact, which formalizes cooperation in content aggregation, intellectual property rights, market access, and revenue sharing.

“This Pact, being signed today by country representatives, sets a new foundation for regional cooperation in filmmaking. It is more than a document — it is a declaration of unity, vision, and mutual empowerment,” Ms. Akoryo said.

To strengthen coordination and ensure the implementation of the pact’s priorities, an Interim Regional Film Makers’ Council has been established. The leadership of the council for the first three months includes: Secretary General – Salma Salim Adim (Zanzibar), Vice Secretary General – Dusabimana Apollos (Rwanda) and Secretary of the Council – Bridget T. Chibwe (Zambia)

“This council will guide the operationalization of the union and oversee the implementation of the Pact’s action points,” Akoryo noted.

The event was attended by representatives from UNESCO, Uganda National Commission for UNESCO (UNATCOM), Uganda Registration Services Bureau, and cultural leaders including Pearlwood, Uganda’s umbrella body for filmmakers.

“We are grateful to UNESCO, both the Nairobi Regional Office and our own Uganda National Commission, for their financial and technical support. Let us nurture and invest in this industry not only for its economic potential, but for its capacity to tell our stories, shape our identity, and inspire generations,” Akoryo added.

Mzee Bwanika, Secretary General Pearlwood said that the platform is owned by film producers themselves under associations where they subscribe. He added that the door is open and called more producers’ associations to join.

Speaking on the sustainability of the newly signed East Africa Filmmakers’ Pact and the role of Stream East, Salma Salim Adim, a delegate from Zanzibar and also the interim Secretary General of the regional filmmakers’ council, expressed confidence in the platform’s long-term viability and regional impact.

“The sustainability comes from the cooperation and willingness of the member states — and we are hopeful that this spirit will continue to grow. What also gives us hope is the readiness of some organizations, mentors, and advisers who are positioned to guide and help us reach the vision we have set for ourselves.”

She emphasized that the initiative is regionally owned and driven by collective responsibility across the participating countries.

“Because this is a regional effort not owned by any single country, I strongly believe that collective management organizations already in place can help protect the work of filmmakers across borders. This pact is not just about growth; it’s about protecting and valuing our creative output.”

Salma also highlighted how the platform addresses longstanding challenges faced by local filmmakers in distribution and marketing.

“We’ve all struggled to sell and market our films. This platform is a breakthrough — now, instead of only selling locally, we will be selling regionally. Stream East opens up access across Eastern Africa, where films can be streamed live at affordable rates while showcasing the full cultural diversity of our region.”

She added that the pact also prioritizes generational inclusion:

“We have projects that involve the younger generation. This will build a love for film among future storytellers and creators. So I believe it’s going to be sustainable.”

When asked whether Stream East aims to compete with global giants like Netflix, Salma responded thoughtfully:

“We won’t call it a takeover of Netflix. That platform has been there for years, and it has built its brand and customer base. We are not aiming to compete directly, but to complement and to offer something homegrown that represents and celebrates East African identity.”

The launch of Stream East is expected to revolutionize the way African stories are told and shared, marking a critical step in amplifying regional narratives on a global stage.