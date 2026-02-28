Two killed, six injured, in evening crash on Masaka–Mbarara highway

Lwengo District — February 28, 2026-A tragic road accident on the busy Masaka–Mbarara Highway has left two people dead and six others injured, police have confirmed.

The crash happened on Friday evening at Kitasa Village in Lwengo District when a motorcycle collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace van traveling towards Mbarara.

The motorcyclist, identified only as Moses, died instantly at the scene. His passenger, 15-year-old Ian Lukyamuzi, was rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital but later succumbed to severe injuries.

Southern Regional Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye said preliminary investigations indicate that the motorcycle may have made a sudden turn into the path of the oncoming van, leading to the fatal collision.

The van reportedly overturned several times after impact, leaving all six occupants injured. The injured include retired Senior Commissioner of Police Godfrey Mwesigwa (63), the van driver Precious Kwesiga (58), and four children aged between two and ten years.

The victims were first taken to a nearby medical centre in Kyazanga for emergency treatment, then transferred to Kampala for specialised care.

Police have since impounded both vehicles at Kyazanga Police Station as investigations continue. Authorities have called on motorists to observe traffic rules and avoid reckless driving, particularly on highways known for high traffic volumes.