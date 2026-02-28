Two young boys discovered lifeless in a refrigerator in Kakumiro

Kakumiro-Kisiita West Cell in Kisiita Town Council, Kakumiro District, is engulfed in shock and grief after two four-year-old boys were discovered lifeless in a refrigerator on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Charles Muramuzi, son of businessman Charles Nasasira, and John Paul Twesigomwe, son of Frank Twesigomwe Muntu.



The two children, described by neighbors as inseparable playmates, were seen playing together on Wednesday evening before they were reported missing at about 8:30 p.m., triggering a frantic search by family members and neighbors.

Residents combed the area, nearby homes, and trading premises for close to two hours while calling out the two boys’ names until 10 pm, when the search ended in heartbreak with the discovery of the children’s bodies in a deep freezer at Nasasira Wholesale Shop, sending waves of anguish through the community.

Initially, some residents suspected foul play, alleging that the children may have been killed and their bodies placed in the nearby refrigerator that was reportedly not functioning.

Police from Kakumiro district responded to the scene and launched investigations, deploying a sniffer dog to assist in gathering evidence.

However, the Kakumiro District Police Commander (DPC) David Otabong said the postmortem report indicates that the children died of suffocation.

Preliminary findings suggest that the tragedy was accidental, with investigators believing that while playing, the children may have opened and entered an old, non-functioning refrigerator at the shop premises.

The appliance, described as a deep freezer fitted with a locally made locking mechanism, is said to have closed behind them.

“Preliminary findings from the technical team from the health department indicate that the children died of suffocation,” Otabong explained.

“According to the scene and the mother’s account, when the fridge was opened, the children were found inside. It is an unused deep freezer with a locally made lock. Once it closed, the bolt entered the hook, and they could not get out.” He said.