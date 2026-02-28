State House Anti-Corruption Unit arrests 4 top Mityana district officials

Mityana-The State House anti-corruption unit, in collaboration with the Police have arrested four high-ranking officials from Mityana District on charges of Abuse of Office and Nepotism. The officials arrested include: Anna Miriam Nassali, the Vice Chairperson of LCV Mityana District, the Chairperson of District Service Commission Dr. Lwassampijja Fred, Mukiibi Hussein, the Secretary to the Commission, and Ssekibuule Andrew, a sitting member of the Commission.

The officials’ arrest stems from preliminary investigations that uncovered allegations of irregular recruitment practices in which they are accused of conspiring to favor their relatives, including their children and spouses, in the recruitment process, significantly undermining meritocracy and fair competition for available positions within the district.

Some of the affected positions include Municipal Labour Officer, Education Assistants, Accountant Mityana Municipality, Head Teachers, and teacher positions of some schools in the district.

According to the state house anti-corruption officials, the above positions were given out without following the necessary employment and appointment guidelines.

The officials noted that all of these appointments reportedly occurred without any disclosure of conflict of interest to the Commission, further compounding the ethical violations in accordance with the Leadership Code Act and the Uganda Public Service Standing Order