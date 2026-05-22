DPP urges caution as parliament graft probe deepens

Kampala, Uganda — The Director of Public Prosecutions, Lino Anguzu, has confirmed that his office is providing legal and technical backing to investigators probing corruption allegations linked to Parliament, saying the case remains under active investigation and has not yet reached a stage where conclusions can be drawn.

Anguzu said the Office of the DPP is supporting investigative teams by offering guidance on evidential and legal requirements necessary for any future prosecution. He stressed that while the allegations have attracted widespread public attention, the investigations are still ongoing and should be allowed to proceed without undue speculation.

The DPP’s comments come amid a major corruption investigation involving former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and other individuals whose conduct is being scrutinized by state agencies.

The probe gained momentum last week after security operatives carried out searches at several properties associated with Among, including residences in Nakasero, Kigo, and Ntinda, as well as her office at Parliament. Investigators reportedly recovered a number of items believed to be of interest to the inquiry.

Among the assets seized were vehicles, cash, expensive jewellery, and electronic surveillance equipment. Investigators are seeking to establish whether the assets were acquired lawfully and whether they have any connection to the allegations under investigation.

The case has become one of the most closely watched anti-corruption inquiries in recent years, reigniting public debate over accountability and transparency in public office. Anti-graft campaigners have welcomed the investigations, arguing that they present an opportunity for authorities to demonstrate that no public official is above the law.

Anguzu nevertheless maintained that the investigative process must be respected, noting that prosecutors can only act after reviewing evidence submitted by investigators. He said any decision on whether criminal charges should be preferred will depend entirely on the findings of the inquiry.

No charges have so far been announced against Among, who has previously denied wrongdoing. The investigations remain ongoing as authorities continue to gather and analyse evidence.

The outcome of the probe is expected to have significant political and legal implications, particularly as Uganda intensifies efforts to tackle corruption within key state institutions.