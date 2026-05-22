Museveni directs three-year multiple-entry visas for tourists

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed Ugandan immigration authorities to consider issuing three-year multiple entry visas for tourists and visitors, saying the current practice of short-term visas undermines tourism growth and investment attraction.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2026) held at POATE 2026 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where he engaged tourism stakeholders and government officials on ways to improve Uganda’s competitiveness as a destination.

Museveni questioned why Uganda continues to issue short validity visas, contrasting the practice with that of countries such as the United States.

“Because apparently one of the issues… I don’t know why they have been giving short visas of three months,” Museveni said.

He added,“But the Americans complained. They say, ‘We give you visa of three years, and you give them only three months. Why? What are you worried about?’”

He stressed that Uganda should not impose restrictive travel conditions on visitors who are capable of supporting themselves and contributing to the economy.

“Give him three years multiple re-entry visa. Let him go, come back if he wants,” he said.

Museveni added that concerns over visitors overstaying or lacking financial capacity were misplaced, arguing that legitimate travelers typically have the means to sustain themselves.

“As long as he is paying his bills, why are you worried about his pocket? What is your concern? He will not come without money. He will come with money to pay for his bills,” he said.

The President further questioned the continued use of short-term visa policies, noting that the matter would be reviewed further by relevant authorities.

“So these short visas are not good. I don’t know why people insist on them. We are going to discuss that,” he added.

Uganda has in recent years been seeking to expand its tourism sector, with government prioritising policy reforms aimed at easing travel procedures and increasing international arrivals.

The POATE 2026 exhibition has brought together regional and international tourism players to showcase investment opportunities and strengthen Uganda’s position as a competitive tourism destination.