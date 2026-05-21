POATE 2026 Expo kicks off at Speke Resort Munyonyo as Uganda seeks global tourism market

The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2026), has officially kicked off at Speke Resort Munyonyo, bringing together tourism players, investors, international buyers and exhibitors from across the world.

Running from May 21 to 23, the annual expo organized by the Uganda Tourism Board marks a major milestone as it celebrates ten years of positioning Uganda as a competitive global destination for travel, investment and cultural exchange.

Held under the theme “Wanderlust – It’s Your Time to Thrive,” this year’s edition is expected to drive fresh conversations around destination marketing, tourism investment and regional partnerships while strengthening Uganda’s presence in the international tourism economy.

Inside the convention centre, exhibitors have unveiled Uganda’s diverse tourism products ranging from wildlife safaris and conservation experiences to cultural heritage, luxury hospitality and community tourism initiatives.

Sector leaders will use the three-day event to discuss opportunities in aviation connectivity, digital tourism promotion, sustainable travel and expansion into emerging source markets as Uganda seeks to increase arrivals and tourism revenues.

The expo also places strong emphasis on business engagement through structured meetings between local operators and international travel buyers aimed at generating partnerships, destination deals and investment opportunities.

One of the headline moments of this year’s edition will be the inaugural Pearl of Africa Tourism Awards, introduced to recognize outstanding contributors and storytellers shaping Uganda’s tourism industry.

Ahead of the opening, hosted international buyers toured some of Uganda’s leading attractions including Murchison Falls National Park and Queen Elizabeth National Park, offering firsthand experience of the country’s tourism and hospitality offering.

Tourism Minister Tom Butime previously described the expo as an important platform for promoting tourism diplomacy, attracting investment and accelerating sector growth.

Munyonyo is now becoming the centre of Uganda’s tourism showcase as industry leaders seek to turn visibility into business and position the country for its next phase of tourism growth.