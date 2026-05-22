Gulu University lab technician murdered in suspected nighttime ambush

Gulu, Uganda — May 22, 2026-Police in Gulu District are investigating the killing of a laboratory technician, Christopher Nyeko, attached to Gulu University, who was attacked while walking home on foot in what authorities suspect was a violent nighttime ambush.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was intercepted along a footpath on the outskirts of Gulu City shortly after leaving work in the evening. The attackers allegedly struck suddenly before fleeing the scene, leaving the technician fatally injured.

Police confirm murder probe

The Aswa West Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Jimmy Patrick Okema, confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

“We are treating this as a murder case. The victim was found dead along a footpath after what appears to have been a violent attack,” ASP Okema said.

He added that detectives are exploring multiple possibilities regarding the motive.

“We are not ruling out robbery or a targeted attack at this stage. Our teams are on the ground collecting evidence and recording statements from potential witnesses,” he said.

University staff in shock

Officials at Gulu University said they were saddened by the incident and confirmed cooperation with police.

“We have lost a staff member under very tragic circumstances. We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure investigations are fully supported,” a university representative said.

Community alarm over night safety

The killing has sparked concern among residents and university staff, who say insecurity along poorly lit pedestrian routes remains a growing challenge in Gulu City’s expanding outskirts.

Community members say such routes are commonly used by workers returning from late shifts, yet lack sufficient lighting and regular patrols.

Investigations ongoing

Police say no arrests have been made, but intelligence-led operations are underway. The body of the deceased has been taken for postmortem examination as investigations continue.