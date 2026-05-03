Rajiv Ruparelia: The dreamer who built, the leader who gave, the spirit Uganda won’t forget

There are lives that pass quietly, leaving behind little more than fading memories. And then there are lives like that of Rajiv Ruparelia, vibrant, restless, generous and deeply woven into the fabric of a nation’s progress.

His story is not one that can be confined to boardrooms, balance sheets or headlines. It is a story of energy, of risk, of privilege matched with purpose and of a young man who seemed determined to compress a lifetime of impact into every single year he lived.

As Kampala prepares for a massive tribute under the theme “Remembering RR,” the weight of his absence feels almost unreal. Yet, in many ways, Rajiv is still present in skylines he helped shape, institutions he nurtured, communities he uplifted, and a generation he inspired to think bigger.

Born into the influential Ruparelia family, Rajiv was the son of prominent businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and Jyotsna Ruparelia, founders of the Ruparelia Group. For many, that alone would have been enough, to inherit, to maintain, to preserve. But Rajiv was not wired for maintenance. He was driven by expansion, disruption and reinvention.

From an early age, he demonstrated an appetite for enterprise that went beyond obligation. Educated abroad and exposed to global systems of business and innovation, he returned to Uganda not just to take part in the family empire, but to inject into it a new rhythm, one that embraced modernity, youth culture, and bold investment.

Within the Ruparelia Group, Rajiv played a central role in driving growth across key sectors including real estate, hospitality, education, and finance. Under his watch, the group did not merely expand; it evolved. Landmark developments such as the Pearl Business Park, home to the iconic RR Pearl Tower, stand today not just as structures of steel and glass, but as symbols of Kampala’s growing ambition.

Yet to reduce Rajiv’s legacy to buildings would be to misunderstand him completely. His influence extended far beyond infrastructure. He had a rare instinct for people, for understanding the aspirations of young Ugandans, the needs of communities, and the gaps within systems that required urgent attention.

In education, his footprint is both visible and transformative. One of his most notable contributions was his role in repositioning Victoria University into a modern, industry focused institution. Under his leadership, the university embraced innovation, technology driven learning and practical training models that aligned education with the demands of the job market. He championed a vision that placed students at the center, investing in infrastructure, faculty and global partnerships that elevated the university’s profile not just in Uganda, but across the region. Thousands of students have since benefited from an environment designed to nurture creativity, confidence and competence.

In hospitality, he helped redefine Uganda’s standards. From luxury resorts to city hotels, Rajiv understood that experience mattered, that Uganda could compete globally not only in natural beauty, but in service excellence. Places like Speke Resort Munyonyo became more than destinations; they became stages upon which Uganda presented itself to the world.

But perhaps it is in philanthropy where Rajiv’s spirit becomes most evident. Unlike performative giving, his approach to charity was deliberate and often personal. Through initiatives under the Ruparelia umbrella, he supported health programs, youth empowerment projects, and community outreach efforts that touched thousands of lives.

The upcoming prosthetic leg donation drive at Mulago National Referral Hospital is not an isolated act of remembrance. It is a continuation of a philosophy Rajiv lived by, that dignity matters, that mobility matters, and that true success is measured not only by wealth accumulated, but by lives improved.

Rajiv’s connection to sports added another dimension to his character. He was not a distant sponsor, but an active participant and enthusiast. His involvement in rally driving, in particular, revealed a man drawn to adrenaline, precision, and challenge. On the track, as in business, he embraced speed, risk and the thrill of pushing limits.

To many young Ugandans, Rajiv represented possibility. He was proof that success could be dynamic, that leadership could be youthful, and that influence did not have to be rigid or detached. He moved with ease between corporate meetings and social spaces, between high level negotiations and grassroots engagement. That duality made him relatable in a way few figures of his stature manage to achieve.

His sudden death, a tragic event that sent shockwaves across Uganda, brought that reality into sharp focus. Rajiv died on May 3, 2024, following a fatal car accident along the Entebbe Expressway, one of the country’s busiest highways linking Kampala to Entebbe International Airport. Reports indicated that he was driving when the high performance vehicle lost control and crashed, leading to his instant death. The news spread rapidly, plunging the nation into mourning and disbelief at the loss of a young, energetic leader whose journey seemed far from complete.

Behind the public figure was a family man. Rajiv is survived by his wife, Nisha Ruparelia, and their young daughter, Inara Ruparelia. To them, his passing is not just a national loss, but an irreplaceable personal void. Friends often described him as deeply devoted to his family, balancing the demands of business with moments of warmth, laughter, and presence at home.

The outpouring of grief that followed his death was telling. From business leaders to boda boda riders, from policymakers to students, tributes came from every corner of society. Each message carried a common thread, that Rajiv was not just known, he was felt.

And now, as Kampala gathers to honour him, the structure of the tribute itself reflects the breadth of his life. A morning dedicated to restoring mobility for the vulnerable. An afternoon memorial drive capturing his energy and love for movement. An evening candle lighting vigil symbolising reflection, unity, and continuity.

The memorial drive from Pearl Business Park is particularly symbolic. It is not merely a procession of vehicles. It is a moving tribute to a man who lived life in motion, who believed in momentum, in progress, in never standing still. The roads of Kampala, which he traversed so often, will once again carry his spirit, this time through the people he inspired.

The candle lighting ceremony at Speke Resort Munyonyo will likely be the most emotional moment of the day. In that quiet glow, surrounded by those who knew him and those who admired him from afar, there will be a collective recognition of both loss and responsibility. Loss, because a bright light has been extinguished too soon. Responsibility, because the legacy he leaves behind demands continuation.

It is tempting, in moments like this, to romanticise a life, to smooth out its edges and present only its highlights. But Rajiv’s story does not need embellishment. It stands on its own, defined by real achievements, real risks, and real impact.

He was not perfect, as no one is. But he was present. He showed up in business, in community, in moments that mattered. And in doing so, he built something far more enduring than wealth. He built a connection.

His relationship with his father, Sudhir Ruparelia, adds another layer to this narrative. Together, they represented continuity and evolution, the foundation laid by one generation and the expansion driven by the next. Rajiv was not just an heir; he was a partner in growth, a bridge between legacy and future.

For the Ruparelia family, this loss is deeply personal. But for Uganda, it is also profoundly collective. Because Rajiv’s life intersected with so many aspects of national development, urban growth, private sector expansion, youth empowerment, and social responsibility.

As the theme of the tribute suggests, “Restoring Hope, Honouring a Legacy, Changing Lives,” the true measure of this moment will not be in attendance numbers or ceremonial speeches. It will be in what follows.

Will businesses continue to invest boldly? Will young entrepreneurs take risks with renewed courage? Will acts of generosity multiply, not out of obligation, but out of conviction?

Rajiv’s life poses these questions, even in his absence.

There is a certain cruelty in losing someone at the height of their potential. But there is also a challenge embedded within that loss, to ensure that potential does not vanish, but instead disperses into the lives of others.

Perhaps that is what this weekend represents. Not closure, because there is none. Not even finality. But a transition from a life lived by one man to a legacy carried by many.

In the end, Rajiv Ruparelia’s story is not defined by how it ended, but by how it was lived. Fully. Fearlessly. Generously.

And as candles are lit across Kampala and engines roar in tribute and lives are changed through acts of kindness done in his name, one truth will remain clear.

Some lives do not end. They echo. And Rajiv’s echo will be heard for a long time to come. Keep resting in peace Rajiv, till we meet again.