Corruption and mismanagement cited as UEDCL Board Chairperson, MD fired/sent on forced leave 

The Government has removed the Board Chairperson of Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited and sent the Managing Director on forced leave, in a shake-up aimed at strengthening governance and accountability within the state electricity distributor.

Eagle Online reliably informs that the fired Board Chairperson is Lydia Ochieng-Obbo, and the Managing Director sent on forced leave is Paul Mwesigwa.

The changes, announced by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, took effect this week following a government-led review of the company’s management and operations.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu said the move is part of the efforts to reinforce oversight and institutional performance at the utility.

“The services of the Board Chairperson have been terminated, and the Managing Director placed on forced leave to allow for a comprehensive review of the company’s management and operations,” she said.

The shake-up follows emerging governance and accountability concerns at UEDCL, although the government did not disclose specific individuals affected or detail the exact nature of the issues under review.

To stabilize operations, shareholders have appointed an Interim Board Chairperson to replace the outgoing office holder, while an Acting Managing Director has been installed to take charge of day-to-day operations during the transition.

“These interim arrangements will remain in place until the vacant positions are substantively filled,” the Minister noted.

Despite the leadership changes, government was quick to reassure the public that electricity supply across the country remains stable.

“Uganda’s power supply remains stable and secure. However, to address emerging governance and accountability issues at UEDCL and strengthen oversight, the Government has undertaken targeted measures to safeguard service delivery and operational efficiency,” the statement reads.

The intervention is a routine governance action rather than a response to a breakdown in service delivery.

“These actions are part of routine governance to reinforce accountability and institutional performance,” the Minister added.

She further reassured consumers that there will be no disruption in electricity distribution during the transition.

She noted,“I assure all Ugandans that electricity distribution services will continue uninterrupted during this transition.”

The development marks one of the most leadership changes at UEDCL since the company assumed a central role in Uganda’s electricity distribution as government moves to tighten control and improve efficiency in the sector.