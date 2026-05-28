Museveni orders suspension of Internal Affairs PS Gen. Musanyufu, Under-Secretary Wunyi over police camera saga

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the suspension of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu, and Police Under-Secretary Aggrey Wunyi, and has sent them on a six-month leave as investigations commence into their dealings in the procurement of police spy cameras.

The President further ordered the suspension of Assistant Inspector General of Police Felix Baryamwitsakyi.

“Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu and the Under-Secretary Police, Mr. Aggrey Wunyi, go on forced leave for six months as the Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating their matter to its conclusion. Barbaraa Katisi, of Dealan Associates Limited, should be paid her money.” The President wrote in his May 23, 2026 letter that was copied to the Vice President, Inspector General of Police, among other key stakeholders.

He added, “By the copy of this letter, AIGP Felix Baryamwitsakyi should go on forced leave as this investigation is reviewed and concluded. You should designate an acting Permanent Secretary”. He concluded and directed Mrs. Lucy Nakyobe, the head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet.

The President stated in his letter that he had received an intelligence dossier from outgoing Internal Affairs Minister, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, detailing massive corruption at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Uganda Police.

“I have got a report from Major-General Kahinda Otafiire regarding the corruption in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Uganda Police in the matter of maintenance of the police cameras. I arranged with Huawei to supply road cameras to Uganda to fight the rampant crime of that time. When Huawei faced US and EU sanctions in the year 2019, they tactically decided to rely on a private Ugandan company to do the maintenance of cameras. Dealan Associates Limited, owned by some Ugandan scientists, was selected by the Ministry of Internal Affairs to be the one to do that.

Police Under-Secretary Aggrey Wunyi, who has been suspended.

Following a spike in high-profile murders, the Ugandan government secured a $104 million (approx. Shs382 billion) loan from Standard Chartered Bank to fund the first two phases of a nationwide CCTV project. The contract was awarded to Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies.

By 2025, the Uganda Police Force (UPF) was seeking an additional $62 million (about Shs200 billion) to implement Phase III of the system, which includes introducing body-worn cameras to close operational blind spots. This continuous request for funding faced heavy scrutiny from Members of Parliament due to the immense national debt.

The CCTV project has been plagued by hardware malfunctions, with a significant portion of cameras rendered inoperative due to fiber optic cable cuts, vandalism, and crashes from reckless drivers. This sparked public outcry, as millions of shillings were being spent on “dummy” cameras and repairs instead of addressing systemic crime.