Meet unlucky ex-ministers who did not catch Museveni’s eye

President Museveni’s latest Cabinet appointments have produced one clear outcome, 29 ministers lost their positions as the government entered a new phase of political and administrative reorganisation.

Some were replaced immediately, others shifted to advisory assignments, while a number disappeared from the ministerial lineup altogether.

Among the most notable exits is former Second Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business Moses Ali, whose long stay in Cabinet came to an end after he was replaced by Crispus Walter Kiyonga.

At the Ministry of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa lost his seat at the Cabinet table and was replaced by Gen. Katumba Wamala.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija also missed out on the new team after years managing the country’s economic agenda. He was replaced by Henry Musasizi.

Trade and Cooperatives Minister Francis Mwebesa was removed from the ministry and replaced by Tom Aza before being reassigned as a Senior Presidential Advisor.

At Local Government, Raphael Magyezi lost the docket to Balaam Barugahara.

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa was dropped from Cabinet and replaced by Monica Musenero, before later being placed among Senior Presidential Advisors.

Gender, Labour and Social Development Minister Betty Amongi also exited Cabinet and was replaced by Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde.

At Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo lost the ministry and was replaced by Ambassador Adonia Ayebare.

Peter Lokeris was removed from the minerals portfolio and replaced by Lokii John Baptist.

Former Chief Government Whip Hamson Obua lost the parliamentary mobilisation role and was replaced by Justine Kasule Lumumba.

State Minister for Internal Affairs Gen. David Muhoozi was dropped and replaced by Lawrence Muganga.

Kenneth Omona lost his position as State Minister for Northern Uganda and was later moved to diplomatic service.

Florence Nambozo lost the Karamoja Affairs docket and was replaced by Esther Davinia Anyakun.

Jennifer Namuyangu was dropped as State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs and replaced by Grace Mary Mugasa.

Fred Kyakulaga lost the Agriculture State Ministry and was replaced by Desire Muhooza.

Hellen Adoa lost the Fisheries docket and was replaced by Migadde Robert Ndugwa.

Joyce Moriku exited Primary Education and was replaced by Phyllis Chemutai.

Evelyn Anite lost the Investment and Privatisation portfolio to Amina Mukalazi before moving to advisory duties.

Henry Oryem Okello lost International Affairs and was replaced by Calvin Echodu.

John Mulimba was removed from Regional Affairs and replaced by Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune.

Victoria Rusoke lost the Local Government State Ministry and was replaced by Justine Nameere.

Martin Mugarra was dropped from Tourism and replaced by Susan Nakawuki Nsambu.

Godfrey Kabyanga Baluku lost National Guidance and was replaced by Alioni Yorke Odria.

Peace Mutuuzo lost Gender and Culture and was replaced by Mary Kamuli Kuteesa.

Gidudu Mafabi lost Elderly Affairs and was replaced by Jacqueline Mbabazi.

Hellen Asamo was removed from Disability Affairs and replaced by Joyce Acan Okeny.

Musa Ecweru lost the Works State Ministry and was replaced by Siraji Musa Ali.

Kania Obiga lost Urban Development and was replaced by Margaret Muhanga Mugisa.

Frederick Ngobi Gume lost the Cooperatives State Ministry and was replaced by Tom Aza.

The latest changes leave 29 former ministers outside the new Cabinet structure, making this one of the most extensive ministerial reorganisations in recent years as Museveni reshapes his government team ahead of the next political period.