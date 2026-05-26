Museveni announces 2026–2031 cabinet, retains key figures in major ministries

KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has released a proposed Cabinet for the 2026–2031 term, naming a broad team of ministers, deputy ministers, and senior presidential advisors under constitutional powers provided for in Articles 108, 108A, 111, 113, and 114 of the 1995 Constitution.

The new list maintains several senior officials from the previous administration while introducing new faces across key government portfolios, subject to parliamentary approval and vetting.

Top Leadership

Vice President remains Jessica Alupo, while Robinah Nabbanja continues as Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Deputy Prime Ministers

The President has appointed three Deputy Prime Ministers:

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs — Rebecca Kadaga

Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Government Business Leader — Crispus Kiyonga

Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio — Lukia Nakadama

Key Cabinet Appointments

The Cabinet retains a number of high-profile figures across major ministries:

Education and Sports — Janet Museveni

Presidency (Office of the President) — Milly Babalanda

Security — Jim Muhwezi

Kampala Capital City Affairs — Minsa Kabanda

Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) — Ruhakana Rugunda Onek

Government Chief Whip — Justine Kasule Lumumba

Disaster Preparedness and Refugees — Eng. Hilary Onek

Agriculture — Frank Tumwebaze

Defence and Veterans Affairs — Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Energy and Mineral Development — Monica Musenero

Finance — Henry Musasizi

Foreign Affairs — Adonia Ayebare

Health — Chris Baryomunsi

ICT and National Guidance — Jane Ruth Aceng

Internal Affairs — Ephraim Kamuntu

Justice and Constitutional Affairs — Norbert Mao

Lands and Housing — Judith Nabakooba

Local Government — Balaam Barugahara

Public Service — Katumba Wamala

Tourism — Tom Butime

Trade and Industry — Sanjay Tanna

Water and Environment — Kahinda Otafiire

Ministers of State

The list of Ministers of State includes several key appointments:

Office of the President — Sandra Alum Santa (Economic Monitoring), Rose Akello (Ethics and Integrity)

Office of the Prime Minister — Lillian Aber, Beatrice Akello, Esther Anyakun, Alice Kaboyo, Grace Mary Mugasa, Ongalo-Obote

Agriculture — Desire Muhooza, Bright Rwamirama, Robert Ndugwa Migadde

Finance — Amos Lugoloobi (Planning), Shartsi Kutesa Musherure (Microfinance), Amina Mukalazi (Privatization)

Foreign Affairs — Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune (Regional Affairs)

Energy — Sidronius Opolot Okasai (Energy), Phiona Nyamutoro (Minerals)

Health — Charles Ayume (Primary Health Care)

ICT — Joyce Ssebugwawo (Information)

Senior Presidential Advisors

The President also named several Senior Presidential Advisors, whose specific roles will be assigned later. They include:

Hamson Obua

Ruth Nankabirwa

Francis Mwebesa

Evelyn Anite

Diplomatic Appointment

Former Minister Kenneth Omona has been reassigned to the diplomatic service and will serve as Uganda’s ambassador to a country yet to be announced.

The government said the appointments will now undergo formal parliamentary vetting in accordance with constitutional procedures before full confirmation.