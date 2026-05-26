Museveni announces 2026–2031 cabinet, retains key figures in major ministries

KAMPALA — President Yoweri Museveni has released a proposed Cabinet for the 2026–2031 term, naming a broad team of ministers, deputy ministers, and senior presidential advisors under constitutional powers provided for in Articles 108, 108A, 111, 113, and 114 of the 1995 Constitution.
The new list maintains several senior officials from the previous administration while introducing new faces across key government portfolios, subject to parliamentary approval and vetting.
Top Leadership
Vice President remains Jessica Alupo, while Robinah Nabbanja continues as Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament.
Deputy Prime Ministers
The President has appointed three Deputy Prime Ministers:
First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs — Rebecca Kadaga
Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Government Business Leader — Crispus Kiyonga
Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio — Lukia Nakadama
Key Cabinet Appointments
The Cabinet retains a number of high-profile figures across major ministries:
Education and Sports — Janet Museveni
Presidency (Office of the President) — Milly Babalanda
Security — Jim Muhwezi
Kampala Capital City Affairs — Minsa Kabanda
Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) — Ruhakana Rugunda Onek
Government Chief Whip — Justine Kasule Lumumba
Disaster Preparedness and Refugees — Eng. Hilary Onek
Agriculture — Frank Tumwebaze
Defence and Veterans Affairs — Kiryowa Kiwanuka
Energy and Mineral Development — Monica Musenero
Finance — Henry Musasizi
Foreign Affairs — Adonia Ayebare
Health — Chris Baryomunsi
ICT and National Guidance — Jane Ruth Aceng
Internal Affairs — Ephraim Kamuntu
Justice and Constitutional Affairs — Norbert Mao
Lands and Housing — Judith Nabakooba
Local Government — Balaam Barugahara
Public Service — Katumba Wamala
Tourism — Tom Butime
Trade and Industry — Sanjay Tanna
Water and Environment — Kahinda Otafiire
Ministers of State
The list of Ministers of State includes several key appointments:
Office of the President — Sandra Alum Santa (Economic Monitoring), Rose Akello (Ethics and Integrity)
Office of the Prime Minister — Lillian Aber, Beatrice Akello, Esther Anyakun, Alice Kaboyo, Grace Mary Mugasa, Ongalo-Obote
Agriculture — Desire Muhooza, Bright Rwamirama, Robert Ndugwa Migadde
Finance — Amos Lugoloobi (Planning), Shartsi Kutesa Musherure (Microfinance), Amina Mukalazi (Privatization)
Foreign Affairs — Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune (Regional Affairs)
Energy — Sidronius Opolot Okasai (Energy), Phiona Nyamutoro (Minerals)
Health — Charles Ayume (Primary Health Care)
ICT — Joyce Ssebugwawo (Information)
Senior Presidential Advisors
The President also named several Senior Presidential Advisors, whose specific roles will be assigned later. They include:
Hamson Obua
Ruth Nankabirwa
Francis Mwebesa
Evelyn Anite
Diplomatic Appointment
Former Minister Kenneth Omona has been reassigned to the diplomatic service and will serve as Uganda’s ambassador to a country yet to be announced.
The government said the appointments will now undergo formal parliamentary vetting in accordance with constitutional procedures before full confirmation.