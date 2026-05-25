I pledge a corruption-free Parliament-Speaker Oboth Oboth

The newly elected Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament, Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth, has pledged to lead a corruption-free, transparent, and accountable legislature, promising to rebuild public trust in Parliament and reposition the institution as a people-centred arm of government.

Delivering his maiden speech shortly after taking office at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Monday, Oboth Oboth declared that Parliament under his stewardship would embrace integrity and subject itself to the same standards of accountability it demands from the Executive.

“We are aware of the challenges that may be before us. I pledge a corruption-free Parliament. Under my leadership, we will cultivate a culture of integrity and accountability. Accountability begins with us,” Oboth Oboth told legislators, government officials, and guests.

His remarks came moments after he was officially declared Speaker following a secret ballot presided over by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija during the first sitting of the 12th Parliament. Oboth Oboth secured an overwhelming victory with 441 votes.

Addressing Members of Parliament, Oboth Oboth said the House must lead by example and restore confidence among citizens by ensuring that legislation, budgeting, and oversight deliver tangible results rather than political interests.

“In the next five years, we shall hold the Executive and other government bodies accountable, but we must first begin with ourselves. Parliament must lead by example,” he said.

He further pledged to shift Parliament’s focus toward measurable outcomes, arguing that legislative work should directly respond to the needs of ordinary Ugandans.

“Every Bill, motion and decision must directly respond to the needs of the ordinary citizen. Results must guide our work. Budgeting and appropriation will no longer be an exercise in financial engineering and distortion, but a results-driven endeavour to deliver services to our people,” ,he added.

In one of the strongest messages of his inaugural address, the new Speaker emphasised openness and defended the role of the media in strengthening democratic accountability.

“An open Parliament: we must recognise that the media is not our enemy, but the public’s eye. A transparent and open Parliament strengthens trust between the House and the people,” he said.

Oboth Oboth also promised to strengthen parliamentary oversight, arguing that committees should intervene before public resources are lost rather than reacting after financial damage has already occurred.

“Oversight should not be a post-mortem. We must not wait for public funds to be lost; our committees should be empowered to act in real time to protect public resources,”he noted.

His speech repeatedly projected humility and institutional reform, with the Speaker insisting that leadership should not be detached from the people.

“The Speaker’s Chair is not enthroned. My role now is to ensure that, working together, the voices of over 45 million Ugandans are heard, protected and respected,” he said.

Oboth Oboth also reflected on his personal journey, describing his rise from Muwafu village in Tororo District to Uganda’s third highest office as a product of faith, perseverance and patience.

“From a rural village in Muwafu, Tororo District, I struggled to attain better education, and today I stand before you as Speaker of the 12th Parliament. It can only be by divine grace.”

Before his election, Oboth Oboth had secured backing from the ruling National Resistance Movement structures, including endorsement by the party’s Central Executive Committee and parliamentary caucus ahead of the vote.

Closing his address, the Speaker assured Ugandans that assuming high office would not alter his values.

He noted,“My final promise to all Ugandans is that, as I assume this high office of Speaker, I remain the same person and I will not change in character or commitment.”

He will be assisted by Thomas Tayebwa, who garnered 447 votes after defeating Nyakato Asinansi, who got 45, while Sarah Aguti gathered 14 votes.