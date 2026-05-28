House approves Alupo as Vice President as she secures second term

Parliament has approved the appointment of Jessica Alupo as Vice President, granting her another term in the country’s second highest office following a vote by Members of Parliament during plenary.

The approval was conducted in accordance with Article 108(2) of the Constitution, which provides that the President’s nominee for Vice President must be approved by Parliament through a simple majority vote.

Alupo previously served as Vice President from June 2021 to May 2026 and now returns to the office as President Yoweri Museveni finalises the formation of his new administration.

Her approval places her among the few senior government officials retained in top executive positions as the government begins a fresh political term.

Speaking during the sitting, legislators described Alupo as an experienced public servant with a long record in government, Parliament and national leadership.

Before rising to the vice presidency, Alupo served as Minister of Education and Sports between 2011 and 2016. During her tenure, the ministry handled major national education programmes, including policy reforms and expansion of access to education institutions across the country.

She earlier served as State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs from 2009 to 2011, where she was involved in youth empowerment programmes and child welfare initiatives.

Alupo’s political journey has also included military service and representation of Katakwi District in Parliament, where she established herself as one of the influential female politicians within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Her return to office comes at a time when the government faces increasing pressure to address unemployment, improve service delivery and strengthen economic growth amid rising demands from the youthful population.

Analysts say her experience in both Cabinet and Parliament could play a significant role in supporting government coordination and legislative engagement during the new term.

Under the Constitution, the Vice President deputises the President and performs duties assigned by the Head of State, including representing the country at national and international engagements.

The approval of Alupo was part of Parliament’s ongoing consideration of key executive appointments as the House settles into the opening phase of the 12th Parliament.

With the endorsement now complete, Alupo is expected to officially resume her duties and continue serving in the Executive alongside President Museveni and the newly appointed Cabinet team.