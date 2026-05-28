Uganda closes borders with DRC over Ebola outbreak

Uganda has closed the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the continued escalation of the Ebola outbreak in the neighboring country with an aim to prevent the deadly virus from spreading into Uganda.

The measures have been announced by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, after a meeting of the National Task Force on Ebola Response chaired by Vice President Jessica Alupo.

“Uganda is temporarily closing the border with the DRC with immediate effect. The only exceptions are for authorized Ebola response teams, humanitarian operations, food and cargo transportation, and security under strict health screening and monitoring protocols,” Dr Atwine said.

Under the new directives, immigration authorities have been instructed to permit only authorized Ebola response teams, humanitarian workers, cargo transporters, and essential security personnel to cross between Uganda and the DRC.

“All authorized entrants shall be subjected to strict health screening, completion of locator forms, documentation, and continuous monitoring at all ports of entry in accordance with Ministry of Health surveillance protocols,” she said.

Dr Atwine further announced that every person returning from the DRC into Uganda will be required to undergo mandatory self isolation for twenty one days under the supervision of Ministry of Health officials and district surveillance teams.

“Any person returning from the DRC into Uganda shall undergo mandatory self isolation for twenty one days under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and district surveillance teams,” she said.

The latest measures come amid heightened fears over the possibility of imported Ebola infections through porous border points and continued interaction between communities living along the Uganda DRC frontier.

Uganda has so far registered seven Ebola cases and one death linked to the outbreak. According to the Ministry of Health, no new confirmed Ebola case had been recorded since Monday, May 25, 2026, although the number of contacts traced from confirmed cases has continued to increase.

“Most of these contacts are health workers,” Dr Atwine noted.

The Ministry of Health, however, said schools in border districts will remain open but under strict observance of Ebola prevention guidelines.

“Schools in border districts shall remain open. They must strictly observe all Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures,” Dr Atwine said.

She added that school authorities must identify all students who recently returned from the DRC and ensure their temperatures are monitored daily for twenty one days.

“Districts along the Uganda DRC border shall designate at least one health facility to accommodate and monitor any learner who develops symptoms such as fever during the observation period, pending further assessment,” she said.

Resident District Commissioners and Resident City Commissioners have also been directed to ensure full enforcement of Ebola prevention measures in their respective jurisdictions.

“All RDCs and RCCs are instructed to strictly ensure implementation and enforcement of all Ebola prevention and control guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the National Task Force,” Dr Atwine said.

In a move aimed at increasing public awareness, the government also ordered all media houses to dedicate at least thirty minutes of prime time programming daily to Ebola sensitization campaigns.

“All media houses are required to dedicate at least thirty minutes of prime time programming daily to public education and sensitization on Ebola prevention, detection, and reporting,” she added.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba also issued a stern warning, saying security agencies had already begun sealing the border.

“The security forces are sealing our entire border with the DRC until further notice. No movement of people between the two countries is permitted,” Gen. Muhoozi said.

“This is in response to the Ebola outbreak in DRC. Trying to breach this order will endanger your life. We will update you on the situation as it develops,” he added.

Muhoozi also noted that all people entering the country must have their temperatures taken and this must start immediately.

The border closure shows Uganda’s strongest containment measures in recent years as authorities race to prevent a wider outbreak inside the country.

Uganda and the DRC share deep social and economic ties, with thousands of people crossing the border daily for trade, work, and family visits. Health experts have repeatedly warned that the porous nature of the border remains a major challenge during infectious disease outbreaks.

The public is urged to remain calm but vigilant, report suspected Ebola symptoms immediately and comply with all health guidelines as surveillance teams intensify monitoring operations across high risk districts.