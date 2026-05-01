Activist Bireete questions legitimacy of amended Sovereignty Bill

Kampala, Uganda — May 1, 2026 — Ugandan lawyer and governance advocate Sarah Bireete has cast doubt on the legitimacy of the ongoing legislative process surrounding the Sovereignty Bill, citing the scale of amendments introduced.

Bireete argued that the bill has been altered so extensively that it no longer reflects its original intent, and should instead have been withdrawn and reintroduced for fresh consideration.

“The amended bills have more than 50% change. Actually, the Sovereignty Bill should have been withdrawn — that would have been the right thing,” she stated.

Her remarks add to growing scrutiny over how Parliament is handling the contentious piece of legislation, which has sparked debate across political and civil society circles.

Legal observers note that significant amendments to a bill can raise procedural concerns, particularly when they alter key provisions without reopening broader consultations. Bireete emphasized that such practices risk undermining public trust in the legislative process.

Originally framed as a tool to strengthen Uganda’s sovereignty in policy decision-making, the bill has since evolved through multiple revisions, drawing both support and criticism from different stakeholders.

Critics warn that without clear and consistent provisions, the law could face interpretation challenges or even legal disputes if passed in its current form.

As pressure builds, attention is now focused on whether Parliament will heed calls to reset the process or proceed with the bill despite the controversy surrounding its amendments.