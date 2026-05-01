Police recover gun, arrest 26-year-old in Kyengera security operation

Wakiso District, Uganda — May 1, 2026 — Uganda Police have recovered an illegal firearm and arrested a suspect during an intelligence-led operation in Kyengera Town Council.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that officers from Nsangi and Kyengera divisions acted on a public tip-off, leading to the arrest of Kimbugwe Vincent, also known as Kasumali, aged 26.

Police said the suspect was apprehended in Massanda Cell, where a subsequent search of his residence resulted in the recovery of an AK-47 rifle.

Authorities noted that the firearm appeared rusted and had an obscured serial number, and it has since been taken for forensic examination to determine its source and possible use in previous incidents.

“The suspect is currently in custody as investigations continue,” Owoyesigyire said.

Security officials praised members of the public for providing timely information that supported the operation, describing community cooperation as key in tackling illegal firearms.

Investigations are ongoing to establish whether the suspect is connected to any wider criminal network or illegal arms trafficking activities in the region.