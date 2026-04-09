Police arrest notorious panga-wielding robbery gang in Kampala

Police in Kampala have dismantled a suspected criminal gang accused of carrying out a string of violent robberies across several city suburbs, in an operation that led to the arrest of multiple suspects and the recovery of exhibits.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the operation followed intelligence-led efforts targeting a group that had reportedly been terrorising residents in Makindye, Kizungu in Salaama, Bunga and Katwe.

“Police in Katwe Division have successfully dismantled a notorious panga-wielding robbery gang that has been terrorising areas of Makindye, Kizungu (Salaama), Bunga, and Katwe,” Owoyesigyire said.

The breakthrough came on April 5, 2026, when one of the suspects, identified as Olwo alias Tom, was arrested along Mubaraka Road in Makindye Division while riding a motorcycle. Police say the suspect later admitted to being part of an organised group involved in violent robberies.

“Upon interrogation, he confessed to being part of an organised gang involved in violent robberies using pangas and motorcycles,” Owoyesigyire revealed.

Following the arrest, security agencies mounted a targeted operation in the early hours of April 8 in Kapeeke Zone, Kibuye I Parish, Makindye Division, leading to the arrest of nine additional suspects. Among those apprehended were Bogere Latif alias Musoga and Turyahirwa Ivan alias Musiramu.

Police also impounded four motorcycles believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes. Investigators say the suspects confessed to multiple incidents, including the theft of Shs350,000 from a motor vehicle in Kizungu Zone, Salaama Parish, as well as several cases of mobile phone snatching along Salaama Road.

“One suspected stolen phone was recovered,” Owoyesigyire added.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the group had been operating for a considerable period, mainly targeting cash and electronic devices, and relying on motorcycles—some suspected to be stolen—for quick escape after attacks.

“All suspects are in custody and will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations,” he said.

Police have reiterated their commitment to intensifying operations against criminal gangs across the Kampala Metropolitan area to enhance public safety.