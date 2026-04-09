Tayebwa urges MPs to focus on service delivery, accountability

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has called on Members of Parliament to shift their focus from routine legislative debates to ensuring that laws and budgets translate into meaningful impact for citizens.

Speaking at the ongoing NRM Leaders’ Retreat at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi, Tayebwa challenged legislators to rethink their role and effectiveness in serving the public.

He noted that while debate and lawmaking remain central to Parliament, they are only part of a broader responsibility entrusted to MPs.

“I told fellow MPs that being effective goes beyond being an active participant on the floor of Parliament in making laws,” Tayebwa said, adding that legislators must also oversee government programmes, represent their constituents and ensure proper appropriation of public resources.

The Deputy Speaker emphasised the importance of active oversight, urging MPs to engage directly with communities to identify gaps in service delivery.

“To carry out oversight effectively, we need to be on the ground and work with communities to unearth what is not right,” he said.

Drawing from personal experience, Tayebwa cited an intervention in Mitooma District involving the Parish Development Model, where he uncovered irregularities in the sale of official forms.

“I discovered that forms that should have cost Shs10,000 were being sold at Shs30,000,” he said.

He noted that the matter was addressed through open community engagements, helping to restore public confidence.

He also urged legislators to master parliamentary rules of procedure, saying this is key to influencing debates and protecting the integrity of the House.

“In Parliament, we must master our rules of procedure. Every motion, debate and point of information matters, but only if raised in the right way,”Tayebwa explained.

He added that strategic engagement ensures effectiveness in legislative work.

Tayebwa further highlighted the critical role of parliamentary committees, describing them as the backbone of Parliament’s oversight function.

“Most parliamentary work happens in committees, and active participation allows members to influence decisions, monitor projects like roads and health centres, and ensure public funds are spent wisely,” he said.

He also urged MPs to develop expertise in specific sectors and remain focused on delivering results for the people they represent.

“I encouraged colleagues to focus on results and never forget the people we serve. This is how we can ensure that our work is impactful and accountable to the people of Uganda,” Tayebwa said.