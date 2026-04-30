That’s not the Sovereignty Bill I initiated- Museveni

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has clarified the intent of the proposed Sovereignty Bill, dismissing claims that it seeks to restrict foreign investment, remittances and financial support to religious institutions.

In a statement to the public, Museveni said the discussion around the Bill has been distorted by misinformation, stressing that the version circulating in public discourse is not the one he presented to Cabinet.

“I have noticed a lot of noise regarding the Sovereignty Bill. Which Sovereignty Bill is the noise about? The one I initiated in Cabinet or another one? The claims that the Bill will stop foreign direct investments, support for religious bodies from abroad, or remittances are not true. That is not the Bill I initiated,” he said.

The President explained that the proposed legislation is rooted in protecting Uganda’s independence in policy decision making, drawing from Africa’s long struggle against colonialism and external control.

“The sovereignty we fought for is about policy decision making. It is about deciding on political, social, economic, and diplomatic issues as a country without interference,” Museveni said.

He stressed that sovereignty means Uganda must be allowed to determine its path without external pressure, particularly through funding aimed at influencing national decisions.

“Sovereignty means please leave us alone so that we make our own decisions. Do not fund groups to influence our decisions as a country,” he said.

Museveni also reassured Ugandans that the country’s liberal economic framework remains unchanged, noting that the Bill does not in any way interfere with financial flows or private sector activity.

“None of our policies says do not send money to Uganda or take it out. We run a free economy. Forex is bought and sold in privately run bureaus, and this freedom is the strength of our economy,” he said.

He added that the flexibility of the private sector has continued to sustain economic growth despite inefficiencies within sections of the public service.

“The freedom of the private sector compensates for the obstruction of corrupt or non patriotic public servants and political opportunists,” Museveni said.

The President revealed that he has already engaged parliamentary leaders to ensure the Bill remains focused strictly on safeguarding policy independence and does not extend into areas that could disrupt economic activity.

“I have talked to the relevant leaders in Parliament to make the Bill concentrate on the sovereignty of policy decision making and not to meander into private enterprise or money transfers,” he said.

He further cautioned against attempts to influence Uganda’s internal affairs through coercion or financial pressure, urging instead for persuasion through example.

“Influence people by example and not by coercion or manipulation,” Museveni said.

The clarification comes amid heightened public debate over the proposed legislation, with sections of the public expressing concern about its potential implications.

Museveni also reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to independence and self determination.