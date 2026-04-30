Toddler killer Okello sentenced to death

Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha has sentenced Christopher Okello Onyum to killing four toddlers aged between one and two years at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre, early this month.

While sentencing Okello, Justice Komuhangi said she took into consideration several factors, including the prosecution evidence, the defence mitigation requests, and the fact that Okello wasn’t remorseful for his actions.

She further noted that the case fell among the rarest of the rare cases, since Okello committed the murders as a blood sacrifice for wealth, he meticulously planned and premediated the killings in which he attacked defenceless innocent children on April 02nd, who depend on adults for their protection and survival, among other things, to pass the sentence.

“I agree with the prosecution that this case falls in the rarest of the rare, the probation officer informed court that he heard from the community that such offences has never happened in the area, having said that, the convict must be given a sentence that will not speak to him but also to his friend of his that he refused to disclose and any people out there who believe in sacrificing blood for wealth” she said.

Justice Komuhangi noted that in light of the circumstances found in the case, she didn’t find any reason as to why she shouldn’t sentence Okello to the maximum penalty of death.

“I hereby sentence you to suffer death for the murder of Eteku Gideon in count one, Keisha Ageno Ruth in count two, Sseruyange Ignatius in count three, and Odeke Rayan in count four, in a manner authorised by law,” she said.

Justice Komuhangi informed Okello that he had the right to appeal the sentence within 14 days before the Court of Appeal.

During mitigation, Chief State Attorney Mr Jonathan Muwanganya called for a deterrent sentence to achieve the vision of a safe society while referring to the case of imprisoned Masaka businessman Kato Kajubi, who killed a boy for blood money sacrifices.

“If this court is pleased to issue the highest sentence, the children of our beloved nation will be safer because their tormentor would have been permanently eliminated from circulation. My lord, if you’re not persuaded to issue the highest sentence of death, at least be pleased to pass a sentence of imprisonment for life, so that the convict stays behind the bars, all his natural life; it’s only then that our society will be safer without him,” he said.

Mr Peter Lwanga Mayanja, a probation officer at KCCA, told the court that upon interaction with residents in the Ggaba area, he found them to be in great shock.

“They all informed me that they had never seen anything like this ever committed,” he said.

The court further heard from the parents of the deceased toddlers, who agreed with the prosecution’s request for the harshest sentence.

However, when given an opportunity to address the court, Okello, who appeared calm and composed throughout the trial, declined to talk and only nodded his head while holding the microphone.

“Yes, My Lord, I don’t have anything to say,” Okello told the court when pressed by the judge to say something or at least apologise for the crime he committed.

Okello’s defence lawyer, Sarah Awilo, during mitigation, asked for a lenient sentence since Okello was a first-time offender with no previous conviction or no relevant or recent conviction, suffers from sickle cell, and can still be productive to the community since he bought land in Nwoya to farm.

She further told the court to consider that Okello comes from a broken, dysfunctional family where the siblings don’t talk to each other.

“Broken and dysfunctional families always lead to dysfunctional people, and as a society, we need to work hard to see that every family that is broken and dysfunctional comes back together, but this can only be done as a society. We pray that the period the convict has spent on remand is taken into account, and we trust this honourable court will come up with a fair and just sentence,” she said.

Justice Komuhangi’s sentence sent the gallery into jubilation, with many applauding the death sentence for Okello.

The last civilian executions in Uganda, where 28 people were hanged at Luzira Maximum Security Prison, took place in April 1999.