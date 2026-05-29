Former RCC Burora petitions NRM to remove Anita Among from CEC position over corruption scandals

Former Rubaga Deputy Resident City Commissioner Herbert Anderson Burora has announced plans to table a petition seeking the removal of Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among from her powerful position as Second Vice Chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Burora made the declaration through his social media platforms, signaling what could become one of the most politically charged internal battles within the ruling party ahead of the 2026 elections.

“Next week we shall table a Petition seeking to remove Anita Annet Among from the Position of 2nd Vice Chairperson of @NRMOnline, a highly reputable office/Position of the Party,” Burora stated.

The latest development places renewed focus on the long running controversy surrounding Among, whose tenure as Speaker of Parliament has been overshadowed by corruption allegations, lavish spending accusations, international sanctions and investigations into the accumulation of immense wealth.

Burora emerged last year as one of the most outspoken critics of the Speaker, accusing her and sections of Parliament leadership of presiding over corruption, intimidation and misuse of public resources.

At the time, Burora was serving as Rubaga Deputy RCC.

His attacks on the Speaker intensified during the height of the parliamentary service award controversy and allegations of inflated expenditure within Parliament. Through social media posts and public commentary, Burora accused Among of living extravagantly while ordinary Ugandans struggled with economic hardships.

The remarks quickly escalated into a direct confrontation with the Speaker.

In March 2024, government suspended Burora from his position to pave way for investigations over what authorities described as conduct inconsistent with public service regulations. He later resigned from office, insisting he could not remain silent in the face of corruption allegations involving top government officials.

Months later, heavily armed security operatives arrested Burora from his home in Ntinda following complaints linked to his continued statements against the Speaker.

He was subsequently arraigned before court and charged under the Computer Misuse Act with hate speech and spreading malicious information.

According to prosecution, Burora used his X account to refer to Among as corrupt, a kidnapper, murderer and torturer, accusations authorities argued were intended to promote hostility against the Speaker.

Although the case later softened after reconciliation efforts between the two sides, Burora’s latest declaration signals that the political fallout never truly ended.

His renewed offensive comes at a time when Anita Among remains under intense scrutiny both locally and internationally over corruption allegations and questions surrounding her wealth.

Last year, the United States government imposed sanctions on Among and her husband, Budiope East MP Moses Magogo, accusing the Speaker of involvement in significant corruption linked to her role in public office. The sanctions included visa restrictions imposed by the US Department of State.

The sanctions marked one of the most serious international actions ever taken against a sitting Ugandan Speaker of Parliament and further intensified scrutiny around her financial dealings and lifestyle.

Among’s name has repeatedly surfaced in public controversy over luxury properties, extravagant spending and high end vehicle acquisitions.

One of the biggest public debates surrounded reports that the Speaker had acquired a Rolls Royce Cullinan reportedly valued at more than Shs2 billion, a purchase that drew widespread criticism on social media amid growing public anger over corruption and the cost of living crisis. Images and videos of the luxury vehicle circulated widely online, fueling questions about the source of wealth among top government officials.

The Speaker has also repeatedly faced scrutiny over high value residential properties associated with her and her family in upscale areas including Nakasero, Kigo and other prime locations around Kampala and Wakiso District.

Anti-corruption activists and critics have over time demanded investigations into the source of funds used in acquiring some of the properties, arguing that the rapid expansion of wealth among political leaders continues to raise accountability concerns.

Pressure around Among further intensified after Parliament offices linked to the Speaker and senior parliamentary officials came under heightened public scrutiny during broader anti corruption investigations involving parliamentary expenditure, procurement processes and classified spending.

The Parliamentary Commission itself has faced criticism over accountability concerns involving service awards, procurement deals, operational expenditure and large supplementary budget allocations approved during Among’s tenure as Speaker.

Several anti corruption activists have repeatedly petitioned government agencies demanding investigations into expenditure patterns at Parliament, while opposition legislators have accused Parliament leadership of operating with limited transparency on public funds.

Among has consistently denied wrongdoing and dismissed many of the allegations as politically motivated attacks orchestrated by her opponents.

Despite the controversies, she remains one of the most influential figures within the ruling party and government, having rapidly consolidated political power after becoming Speaker in 2022 following the death of Jacob Oulanyah.

Her rise within NRM structures saw her elevated to the powerful position of Second National Vice Chairperson Female, cementing her position among the party’s top leadership hierarchy.

Burora’s latest move now threatens to reopen deep internal tensions within the ruling establishment as questions surrounding corruption, accountability and influence continue to dominate political discourse around Parliament.