Speaker Among dragged to IGG over failure to declare wealth, breach of leadership code

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, has been dragged to the Inspectorate of Government over failure to declare wealth and possible under declaration of assets in breach of Uganda’s Leadership Code Act.

In a complaint dated May 13, 2026, and addressed to the Inspector General of Government, Justice Nabuzze Aisha Batala, a group of Ugandan citizens and taxpayers accused Among of violating provisions of the Leadership Code Act, Chapter 33 of the Laws of Uganda.

The complaint, stamped as received by the Inspectorate of Government Central Registry on May 13, 2026, invokes Section 21 of the Leadership Code Act and calls for investigations into Among’s declaration of income, assets and liabilities.

“We accordingly lodge this complaint regarding failure to declare and/or under declaration of wealth by the aforementioned Anita Annette Among, and hereby request you, as provided for by Section 22 of the Leadership Code Act, to furnish us with her declaration, if any,” the complainants wrote.

The petitioners further reminded the IGG that under Section 4 of the Leadership Code Act, every leader is required every two years during the month of March to submit a written declaration of income, assets and liabilities to the Inspectorate.

“Breach of which attracts penalties, including demotion, dismissal from office, and forfeiture of the un and/or under declared assets,” the letter reads in part.

The complaint piles fresh pressure on Among whose extravagant lifestyle and rapid accumulation of wealth have repeatedly drawn sharp criticism from sections of the public and political observers.

Among recently came under intense public scrutiny following reports that she acquired a luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan reportedly worth billions of shillings.

The controversy deepened after Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba appeared to take a swipe at the Speaker over extravagant spending by leaders.

“I have never sat in a Rolls Royce in my life,” Muhoozi reportedly stated during the public debate that followed revelations about the luxury vehicle.

In another statement, Muhoozi said leaders must focus on serving Ugandans instead of enriching themselves while ordinary citizens continue struggling with poverty and unemployment.

The Speaker’s massive mansion in Bukedea has also remained a major subject of public discussion since it was unveiled during a lavish homecoming ceremony attended by top politicians and hundreds of guests.

The palatial residence, which sits on expansive grounds in Bukedea District, triggered questions from critics over the source of wealth among senior government officials, especially at a time when many Ugandans continue facing economic hardship.

Among has also previously faced criticism over allegations linked to expenditure on her private residence, with opposition figures questioning whether public resources were used to support developments at the property.

Despite the growing criticism, Among has consistently defended herself against allegations of wrongdoing and maintained that her wealth is legally acquired. Her supporters argue that she has invested heavily in development projects in Bukedea including schools, sports facilities and health infrastructure.

However, critics insist that the continued display of opulence by senior public officials reflects deepening inequality and growing public frustration over corruption.

“We, the complainants, are ready to assist your good office in conducting these investigations at the earliest time possible,” the petitioners stated.

The complainants also challenged the newly appointed IGG to demonstrate integrity and professionalism in handling the matter.

“We look forward to Your Lordship’s timely response as highlighted by your public undertaking during your inauguration to serve with integrity, professionalism and teamwork,” the letter adds.

The complaint was reportedly signed by six individuals, including Andrew Karamagi, Mercy Munduru, Kato Tumusiime, Gift Grace Achilla, Praise Aloikin, and Godwin Toko.