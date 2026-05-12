We aren’t endorsing Anita Among and Tayebwa for speakership race- CDF Muhoozi’s PLU camp 

The Patriotic League of Uganda has withdrawn its support for Anita Annet Among and Thomas Tayebwa in the race for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Uganda’s 12th Parliament.

This exposes deepening divisions within the country’s ruling political establishment ahead of the crucial parliamentary leadership contest.

The bombshell announcement was made by the Secretary General of PLU, Daudi Kabanda, who revealed that the political pressure group chaired by Muhoozi Kainerugaba had completely overturned its earlier directive that endorsed the two incumbents for re-election.

Addressing journalists, Kabanda reminded party loyalists that on March 11, 2026, General Muhoozi had instructed all Members of Parliament aligned to PLU to support Among for Speaker and Tayebwa for Deputy Speaker.

However, he said the political landscape has since shifted and the earlier position no longer exists.

“General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has again issued fresh guidance that the earlier position by Patriotic League of Uganda supporting Right Honourable Anita Annet Among and Right Honourable Thomas Tayebwa is no longer standing,” Kabanda said.

“That decision was overturned and it should be treated as final. Members of Parliament and all supporters of PLU should wait for the candidates that President Museveni and General Muhoozi will front and support officially,” he added.

Kabanda further urged legislators associated with PLU not to rush into camps or commit themselves prematurely, saying consultations among the top leadership were still ongoing.

“The leadership of Patriotic League of Uganda calls upon all Members of Parliament to remain calm and patient during this period. We shall fully implement and follow the guidance issued by our chairman General Muhoozi Kainerugaba at all times,” he stated.

The latest declaration is expected to send shockwaves through Uganda’s political corridors, particularly within the ruling National Resistance Movement, where Anita Among had long been perceived as one of the strongest contenders to retain the Speakership.

Political analysts now believe the withdrawal of support by PLU significantly weakens Among’s grip on the race, especially considering the growing influence of General Muhoozi among first-time MPs, youth leaders and sections of the ruling party structures.

The fallout between Muhoozi and Among has been building steadily over the past several months, with the Chief of Defence Forces increasingly expressing dissatisfaction with what he reportedly views as excessive extravagance and unchecked power among some senior government officials.

Tensions escalated sharply after reports emerged that Speaker Among had acquired a luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan estimated to be worth billions of shillings. General Muhoozi publicly criticized leaders who display enormous wealth while ordinary Ugandans continue struggling with poverty and unemployment, remarks that were widely interpreted as being directed at the Speaker.

The criticism triggered heated debate within political circles and social media, with several PLU supporters openly attacking Among over what they described as arrogance, excessive spending and attempts to use money to consolidate political control ahead of the parliamentary leadership elections.

Sources within government now indicate that the relationship between Among and Muhoozi has deteriorated significantly behind the scenes, forcing the Speaker into an increasingly desperate battle to regain favor within the country’s powerful political networks.

That political desperation was reportedly visible during President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, where Among was seen directly pleading with General Muhoozi in a tense interaction that quickly became a subject of discussion among senior government officials and attendees.

Sources familiar with the encounter say the Speaker appeared visibly shaken as she sought to reconcile with the First Son following weeks of political attacks and growing hostility from sections of the PLU camp. The interaction reportedly highlighted the extent to which the once-powerful Speaker is now struggling to maintain political backing within the ruling establishment.

The unfolding political drama has also revived discussions surrounding the influence of Norbert Mao and other senior political actors believed to be quietly mobilizing alliances ahead of the parliamentary vote. Insiders say several camps are currently engaged in intense negotiations as the battle for control of Parliament enters a decisive phase.

With PLU now publicly distancing itself from Among and Tayebwa, political observers believe the Speakership race is likely to become one of the most fiercely contested internal battles within the ruling party in recent years.

The coming days will witness aggressive lobbying, late-night negotiations, and renewed political maneuvering as rival factions seek endorsement from both President Museveni and General Muhoozi, whose influence continues to shape the direction of Uganda’s evolving political landscape.