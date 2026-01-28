NRM NEC endorses Among, Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker seats

The National Resistance Movement National Executive Committee has endorsed Anita Annet Among and Thomas Tayebwa for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament ahead of the first sitting of the 12th Parliament.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of the party’s top organ, chaired by President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe, yesterday.

The endorsement is expected to be formally communicated to the NRM parliamentary caucus, which will meet ahead of the election of Parliament’s leadership.

Among, those who has been Speaker since 2022, was elected unopposed as Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament. Within party circles, she is credited for steering parliamentary business during the final years of the 11th Parliament and for playing a visible role in mobilising support for the ruling party during the recent elections.

Tayebwa, the Ruhinda North Member of Parliament, was also returned unopposed and currently serves as Deputy Speaker. He previously served as Government Chief Whip and is regarded as one of the party’s key organisers, particularly in western Uganda. Senior party officials have credited him for helping consolidate NRM support in areas that had shown growing opposition influence.

However, Tayebwa’s endorsement comes amid emerging internal competition within the ruling party. Bushenyi Ishaka Municipality Member of Parliament Iddi Basajja, son of businessman and NRM entrepreneur Hassan Basajjabalaba declared interest in contesting for the Deputy Speaker position.

Basajjaba, a first time legislator has presented himself as part of a new generation of leaders advocating for inclusiveness and stronger parliamentary independence. His declaration introduces an unexpected dynamic into a race that had initially appeared settled following the NEC endorsement.

Under the NRM arrangement, the parliamentary caucus will decide whether to adopt the NEC position or allow a competitive contest among interested members. The final decision will be made on the floor of Parliament during the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker at the start of the new term.