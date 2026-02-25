Gov’t to spend Shs56.9b on LC1, LC2 elections

KAMPALA — The Government of Uganda has approved a budget of Shs56.9 billion to facilitate the long-awaited elections for Local Council One (LC1) and Local Council Two (LC2) leaders, with voting expected to take place before the swearing-in of President Yoweri Museveni.



Cabinet cleared the funding following a proposal presented by the Ministry of Local Government and the Electoral Commission, paving the way for the grassroots elections to be conducted between March and April.

Government Spokesperson Chris Baryomunsi said the move is aimed at harmonising the country’s electoral cycle so that local council elections align with national polls. Officials argue that synchronising the elections will prevent administrative gaps and reduce costs associated with conducting stand-alone polls.

LC1 and LC2 leaders serve as the backbone of Uganda’s local governance structure, handling community dispute resolution, mobilising residents for government programs, and maintaining village registers. Their terms expired previously but were extended administratively as the government sought funding and legal clarity on the electoral roadmap.



The forthcoming elections are expected to restore a fully elected grassroots leadership system before the new national leadership assumes office in May. The Electoral Commission is expected to release a detailed roadmap, including nomination and polling dates, in the coming weeks.

Observers say the elections will test the preparedness of electoral authorities at the lowest administrative level, where political competition often plays out within tight-knit communities.