Energy Ministry tightens gold purchase, export rules

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has issued guidelines governing the purchase, licensing and export of gold in Uganda and tightened compliance requirements in a bid to curb illegal trade and streamline the mineral sector.

Permanent Secretary Irene Bateebe said the public notice is intended to reinforce transparency and ensure that all gold transactions are conducted strictly within the law.

“Gold is one of the precious minerals defined under the Mining and Minerals Act, and its trade must be undertaken in accordance with the law. Compliance is not optional. It is a legal obligation for anyone dealing in precious metals,” Bateebe said.

The ministry clarified that all gold transactions must be conducted between parties holding valid mineral dealers’ licences for precious metals, mining licences or refining licences as provided for under the Mining and Minerals Act, 2022.

Under the new procedures, individuals and companies intending to trade in gold must first register on the Mining Cadastre and Registry System, an electronic government platform that manages mineral licensing.

For individuals, requirements include a duly filled registration form, a valid passport or national identity card and a Tax Identification Number. Companies must additionally submit certified copies of their certificate of incorporation, memorandum and articles of association, as well as a board resolution authorising use of the mining cadastre portal.

Applicants seeking a Mineral Dealer’s Licence are required to provide proof of financial resources, a tax clearance certificate issued by the Uganda Revenue Authority and evidence of technical competence.

The ministry set statutory fees at Shs500,000 for the application and Shs10 million for the precious metals licence. Once granted, the licence expires on December 31 of the year of issuance.

Bateebe urged buyers to exercise due diligence before entering into transactions.

“Before engaging in any transaction, buyers must ensure that the seller holds a valid and relevant licence and that the authenticity and purity of the gold are properly verified,” she said. “

She added that one should obtain proof of purchase for record keeping and compliance purposes.

For exporters, the ministry requires an export permit for every consignment. Applicants must present a valid mineral right or refining licence, a completed Form 52 under the Mining and Minerals Regulations 2023, a certificate of origin where applicable and a certificate of analysis authenticated by the country of origin. Proof that the gold has been refined to a purity level of 99.9 percent is mandatory.

Importers are also required to obtain an import permit, submit an export permit from the country of origin, provide proof of payment of royalties, and pay an application fee of $270. An import permit is equally issued per consignment.

By following the outlined procedures, the ministry says individuals and companies can legally purchase, trade and export gold in Uganda while supporting responsible mineral development and safeguarding national revenue.

The new directive reveals government efforts to formalise mineral trade, enhance revenue collection and promote sustainable exploitation of Uganda’s mineral resources.