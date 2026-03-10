EC appoints Richard Baabo Kamugisha as new Secretary

The Electoral Commission has appointed Mr Richard Baabo Kamugisha as its new Secretary, effective March 4, 2026.

In a statement, the Commission said Kamugisha had been serving in the same position in an acting capacity since late 2024 after the former Secretary left the institution.

As Secretary to the Commission, Kamugisha will serve as the Accounting Officer and head of the Commission’s technical and management wing, overseeing the day to day operations of the electoral body.

Kamugisha is a long serving election management expert who has spent more than two decades working within the Commission. He joined the Electoral Commission in 1999 and steadily rose through its ranks.

Before his confirmation, Kamugisha had been holding the office in an acting capacity following the exit of Mr Leonard Mulekwah, who had served as Secretary since 2020 but left the institution after being suspended to pave way for investigations into alleged financial irregularities within the Commission.

According to the Electoral Commission Act, the Secretary serves a fixed term.

“The Secretary shall hold office for a term of five years, renewable once,” the Commission stated.

The Secretary heads the Secretariat of the Electoral Commission and plays a critical role in coordinating election operations, policy implementation and administrative management of the institution. Kamugisha’s appointment therefore places him at the center of the Commission’s preparations for upcoming electoral activities in the country.