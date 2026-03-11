KCB Bank calls on women creatives to embrace strategic investment for sustainable growth

KCB Bank Uganda has encouraged women entrepreneurs operating in the creative sector to adopt strategic financial planning and investment if they are to grow sustainable businesses in an increasingly competitive economy.

The call was made during Flowerland Fest 2026, a creative and networking event held at the Design Hub. The bank participated in the festival as a Gold Sponsor, using the platform to engage with women-led enterprises and promote financial empowerment.

The festival marked the climax of the 2026 Annual Women’s History Exhibit, themed “A Garden of Her Own.” Held on March 8, the event brought together hundreds of young professionals, artists, entrepreneurs, and innovators who showcased their work and explored opportunities within Uganda’s expanding creative economy.

Women-led micro and small enterprises displayed a wide range of products and services while interacting with financial experts and industry leaders on how to strengthen and scale their ventures.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Women and the Creative Economy, Gladys Nalukenge Lubowa urged creatives to move beyond relying solely on their artistic talent and instead integrate sound financial strategies into their businesses.

“Many creatives focus on their craft but rarely consider financial tools beyond everyday transactions. Yet building something sustainable requires financial stability. Strategic investment and proper financial planning are essential for long-term business growth,” Nalukenge said.

She explained that the bank is encouraging women entrepreneurs to take advantage of available financial products such as SME financing, investment planning and digital banking solutions designed to support business expansion.

“Whether you are a fashion designer, an artist or a digital content creator, KCB Bank Uganda is ready to support you in building a sustainable enterprise,” she added.

During the event, the bank also set up an interactive engagement booth where participants received guidance on financial management, access to credit and digital banking tools that can help entrepreneurs manage and grow their businesses more efficiently.

Nalukenge said the bank remains committed to empowering women in business through tailored financial services and dedicated programs.

“We are not just talking about change, we are making it happen. From tailored financial services to dedicated programs for women in business and the arts, we are walking the journey alongside every visionary,” she said.

She added,“As KCB Bank, we are taking bold action to provide the customised support women need to lead, create and succeed in their fields.”

As the International Women’s Day celebrations concluded, KCB Bank Uganda reaffirmed its pledge to continue supporting women-led enterprises through capacity-building initiatives and specialised financial solutions throughout the year.