Rotary District 9213 calls upon public to support Rotaract Festival to raise funds for community projects 

The District Governor of Rotary District 9213, Geoffrey Martin Kitakule has called upon the public to turn up in large numbers for the upcoming Rotaract Festival where the youths raise funds for community service projects across Uganda.

The festival, scheduled for March 14, will mark the climax of the annual Rotaract Week celebrations organized by Rotaract District 9213.

The event is expected to bring together hundreds of young leaders, Rotarians, Rotaractors and partners for a day of networking, entertainment and fundraising to support humanitarian initiatives.

In his invitation to the public, Kitakule emphasized that the festival plays a critical role in supporting projects that transform communities.

“I would like to invite every one of you to attend the Rotaract Festival. This is a major festival where the Rotaractors raise funds for their projects,” Kitakule said.

He added,“I am calling upon everybody to turn up on the fourteenth and participate in the Rotaract Festival.”

Rotaract Week, running from March 9 to March 14, will feature a series of activities hosted by different clubs in Kampala and surrounding areas before culminating in the festival.

According to the district schedule, the week will begin on March 9 with a fellowship organized by the Rotaract Club of Acacia Sunset at Sophie’s Restaurant following a reproductive health engagement.

On March 10, Rotaractors will gather at Motiv in Bugolobi for an event hosted by the Rotaract Club of Kampala City. The Rotaract Club of Makerere University will then host a fellowship at Guild Canteen on March 11.

Activities will continue on March 12 with an engagement organized by the Rotaract Club of Kampala South at Motiv Bugolobi, before moving to Mamerito Hotel in Bweyogerere on March 13 for a gathering hosted by the Rotaract Club of Bweyogerere Namboole.

The celebrations will climax with the Rotaract Festival at Legends Rugby Grounds on March 14, where participants will spend the day celebrating fellowship while mobilizing resources for community development projects.

Rotaract is a global youth leadership program under Rotary International that brings together young adults to develop leadership and professional skills while undertaking community service initiatives. In Uganda, Rotaract clubs have supported projects in health, education, environmental conservation, and youth empowerment.

Through activities such as medical outreaches, community clean-ups, school support programs, and charity drives, Rotaractors continue to play a significant role in addressing social challenges in their communities.

Kitakule noted that the support of the public and corporate partners remains crucial in sustaining the impact of these initiatives.

“Rotaractors are young leaders committed to service. The festival provides an opportunity for everyone to support projects that make a difference in our communities,”he said.

The event is expected to attract hundreds of participants from across the country, reinforcing Rotary’s long-standing commitment to community service under the motto Service Above Self.