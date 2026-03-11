Empowering women at workplace key to transforming lives- Equity Bank HR Head

As organizations around the world commemorate International Women’s Day every March, the spotlight increasingly turns to the need for workplaces that empower women to thrive professionally while contributing to broader economic and social transformation.

Juliet Muheirwe, Head of Human Resource at Equity Bank Uganda, says building an inclusive workplace is no longer optional but essential for sustainable growth, innovation, and social progress.

“In today’s evolving workplace, building an inclusive environment is no longer optional. It is essential for sustainable growth, innovation and social progress,” Muheirwe said.

She noted that at Equity Bank Uganda inclusion is not simply a policy statement but a deliberate strategy embedded across recruitment, leadership development, employee wellness and career advancement.

Muheirwe revealed that empowering women in the workplace has far-reaching effects that extend beyond the organization itself, influencing families, communities and national development.

She explained that creating an inclusive workplace begins with equitable recruitment systems that eliminate bias and ensure equal opportunities for both men and women.

“At Equity Bank, the recruitment process is designed to ensure there is no discrimination based on gender. Talent is recognized as talent, regardless of who it comes from,”she said.

This approach, she noted has helped the bank maintain a workforce that is nearly balanced in gender representation. However, she emphasized that achieving gender balance in numbers is only the first step.

“The real work lies in creating opportunities for growth, leadership and influence. Women are encouraged to take up space, share ideas and participate actively in shaping the future of the organization,”Muheirwe said.

Over the past five years, the bank has implemented targeted initiatives aimed at strengthening women’s leadership within the organization. One of the key programs is the Girls for Girls mentorship initiative, which has seen more than 100 staff members participate.

Through this initiative, women receive mentorship, professional guidance, and leadership exposure designed to prepare them for more senior roles within the institution.

The program has already yielded significant results, with more than 30 women from middle management advancing into senior leadership roles, while others have assumed new leadership responsibilities across different departments.

Progress is also evident at the executive level. Muheirwe revealed that in 2019 only three women served on the bank’s Executive Committee, but gender representation at that level has since reached parity.

“This transformation demonstrates how deliberate leadership development programs can change organizational structures and create pathways for women to lead,”she said.

Beyond professional development, the bank has also introduced policies aimed at supporting employees’ personal well-being, particularly working mothers.

Muheirwe explained that mothers at the bank are entitled to 60 days of maternity leave, which can be combined with 21 days of annual leave to give them additional time to bond with their newborns.

Upon returning to work, mothers are granted two hours off within the eight-hour workday to attend to their babies, while dedicated nursing rooms are available at the workplace to allow mothers to breastfeed or express milk in privacy and comfort.

“These provisions allow women to meet professional deadlines while continuing to nurture their children during those critical early months,”she said.

The bank has also strengthened its medical scheme to ensure mothers and their newborns have access to quality healthcare during and after childbirth.

Muheirwe said such policies demonstrate that supporting women at work goes beyond representation and requires the creation of systems that enable them to thrive.

She noted that inclusive workplace practices have contributed to high retention rates among female employees, increased recruitment of women and steady progression of women into senior management positions.

The bank is also revitalizing employee engagement platforms such as women’s and men’s clubs to equip staff with the skills, tools and networks needed to grow professionally and personally.

“When employees feel supported and valued, they are more productive, more innovative and more committed to organizational goals,”Muheirwe said.

She further urged organizations seeking to build inclusive workplaces to be intentional in designing recruitment processes that eliminate bias while also investing in mentorship, leadership training and professional development opportunities.

Muheirwe also advised employers to pay attention to emerging social issues such as mental health, workplace stress and burnout, noting that organizations that respond proactively are better positioned to build resilient and productive workforces.

For young women entering the professional world, she emphasized the importance of clarity, resilience and continuous learning.

“Understanding your strengths, abilities and purpose is a crucial first step. Aligning personal goals with professional ambitions helps create a meaningful career path,”she said.

She also encouraged young professionals to seek mentorship from individuals whose careers they admire.

“Finding a mentor can provide valuable guidance, insight and encouragement during moments of uncertainty,”Muheirwe noted.

Muheirwe noted that empowering women in the workplace creates a ripple effect that strengthens organizations and societies alike.

“When women are supported to grow, lead and thrive, organizations become stronger and societies become more equitable,” she said.

She added that at Equity Bank Uganda, the philosophy is simple but powerful, when one invests in people, they transform lives. And when women are given the opportunity to lead, the impact reaches far beyond the workplace.