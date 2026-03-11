Gov’t urges vehicle owners with pending duplicate number plates to contact Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Works and Transport has urged several motor vehicle owners who applied for duplicate number plates after losing their original plates to urgently contact the ministry to facilitate installation of the replacements.

In a notice dated March 11, 2026, the ministry said it has been unable to reach the affected vehicle owners because the contact details registered under their Tax Identification Numbers are either incorrect or unreachable.

The notice, signed by Permanent Secretary Bageya Waiswa, lists several registration numbers whose owners are yet to complete the process of installing duplicate plates.

These include UAU 356Q, UAX 227N, UDY 170W, UBE 313S, UAU 525W, UAX 229N, UAP 303V and UFS 554Z.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport wishes to inform owners of the following motor vehicles that applied for duplicate registration plates following the loss of their original plates to urgently reach out to the Ministry to enable scheduling for the fitment of the plates,” Bageya said in the notice.

He added that the inability to contact the owners has delayed completion of the replacement process.

“The contact details registered against the respective TIN accounts are either incorrect or unreachable, which has made it difficult for the Ministry to contact the owners to proceed with the fitment of the duplicate registration plates,” he explained.

Affected owners have been asked to contact the ministry through email or visit the Motor Vehicle Registration offices in Nakawa, near the headquarters of the Uganda Revenue Authority, to finalize the process.

“The affected owners of the above listed registration numbers are requested to reach us via email or visit our offices to facilitate completion of the registration plate replacement process,”Bageya noted.

Loss of vehicle number plates has been a recurring issue in Uganda, often caused by theft, road accidents, or damage from floods and poor road conditions. In such cases, vehicle owners are required to apply for duplicate plates through the Ministry of Works and Transport before new ones can be installed.

The call by the ministry also comes at a time when Uganda continues to implement reforms in vehicle registration systems, including the gradual introduction of digital and security-enhanced number plates designed to curb crime, improve vehicle identification, and enhance road safety.

Under the digital number plate program introduced in recent years, the new plates are embedded with electronic features that enable easier tracking of vehicles and verification by security agencies. The system is meant to reduce vehicle-related crimes such as theft, cloning of number plates, and misuse of registration identities.

The government has repeatedly urged motorists to ensure their vehicle registration records, including contact details linked to their Tax Identification Numbers, remain up to date to avoid delays in services such as registration, ownership transfers, and replacement of lost plates.

Bageya emphasized that cooperation from vehicle owners is critical in completing the replacement process.

“Your prompt response will facilitate completion of the registration plate replacement process,” he said.